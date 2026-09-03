3 key matchups Arizona must win against Northern Arizona in Week 1

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are set to open the 2026 season at home against in-state opponent Northern Arizona, which is coming off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Eastern Washington in Week 0.

While the Wildcats are heavily favored, there are enough talented players on the Lumberjacks to make this a ballgame if coach Brennan and the staff aren't careful.

A team full of returning talent should be ready enough for this contest, but there are a few one-on-one matchups that could turn the tide in this one.

Below is a look at the three most likely to cause issues for the Wildcats on Saturday evening:

1. Quinn Olson vs. Jeter Purdy

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Quinn Olson (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeter Purdy was the lone offensive player for NAU named to the All-Big Sky preseason team, and he showed exactly why in Week 0 when he recorded seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead all pass catchers.

The 6'3 sophomore is the biggest weapon for the Lumberjacks, and the task of containing him is likely going to fall on Quinn Olson, who is one of the best stories of the offseason for Arizona.

Olson joined the team as a walk-on in 2024 after starring at Bishop Heelan High School in Iowa as a quarterback. He redshirted in 2024 and then played 85 total snaps in 2025, with 84 of them coming on special teams.

Now he's been named the team's starting BEAR defensive back, a position that frequently lines up against opposing tight ends.

Containing Purdy is crucial for the Wildcats to avoid a major Week 1 upset, and the battle between the star player and the former walk-on is what makes college football great.

2. Tre Spivey vs. Shoes Brinkley

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brinkley was NAU's other preseason All-Conference selection, and like Purdy, he showed exactly why in the team's win over Eastern Washington - recording a team-high nine total tackles while helping to limit the Eagles to 6.5 yards per reception and just two touchdowns in the air.

Brinkley was a star at McNeese last year, racking up 81 tackles and three interceptions, and he's more than capable of making life difficult for UA's projected leading receiver, Tre Spivey.

Spivey is expected to become Noah Fifita's top target out wide after he hauled in 23 catches for 381 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season at Arizona in 2025, following two years with Kansas State.

Establishing that relationship early is key for Arizona ahead of Week 2's battle with BYU, and Brinkley will provide a nice test on the other side for this offensive group.

3. Arizona's kickoff coverage vs. Lindsay Graves

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key elements of nearly every major upset in college football history is the special teams, and NAU has already proved capable of generating huge plays with that unit.

Against EWU, Lindsay Graves made a house call late in the second quarter, taking a kickoff 100 yards to the end zone to cut Eastern's lead to 24-10. It was a massive swing in the game, especially after NAU scored another touchdown two minutes later, taking what was a 24-3 deficit with 2:57 left in the half and instead going into the locker room only down 24-17.

Arizona has a ton of returning talent all over the field, but special teams will feature a lot of new faces - and in Week 1, when those kinks aren't fully ironed out, a team like NAU could fully take advantage with a big play to swing the momentum back in their favor.

Arizona and NAU will kick off at 7:30 PM MT on Saturday, Sep. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.