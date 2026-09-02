Point spread, betting odds for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona in Week 1 of 2026 college football season

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats kick off the 2026 college football season on Saturday evening, taking on in-state opponent Northern Arizona out of the Big Sky Conference in Week 1.

The matchup gives Brennan and his veteran Wildcats team an opportunity to shake the rust off before launching right into Big 12 play in Week 2, when they travel to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars.

Arizona recently revealed its depth chart ahead of Week 1, showing a bevy of familiar faces - with 18 of the named starters returning from last year's squad. That includes nine starters on offense - notably quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Ismail Mahdi, and a trio of wide receivers: Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter III, and Gio Richardson.

All this allows them a real opportunity to dominate Week 1 against an FCS opponent, while getting the newcomers familiar with Arizona football at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

History vs NAU

Arizona is 17-2 all-time against NAU, although they lost not that long ago,, back in 2022. Since then, they knocked off the Lumberjacks in both 2023 (33-3) and 2024 (22-10) and will look to make it three in a row on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, NAU is riding momentum into Saturday, coming off a wild comeback win over Eastern Washington in Week 0. The Lumberjacks were down 21 points in the first half but came back to secure a 34-27 victory, thanks to two touchdowns and 164 passing yards from quarterback Ty Pennington.

Arizona is far from the only Big 12 team heavily favored in Week 1. UCF is -42.5 over Bethune Cookman, No. 21 Utah is -34.5 over Idaho, No. 23 Houston is -20.5 over former Pac-12 foe Oregon State, West Virginia is -20.5 over Coastal Carolina, Iowa State is -30.5 over SE Missouri State, and Kansas State is -41.5 over Nicholls State.

Below is a look at the point spread and betting odds for Arizona's 2026 college football season opener, as well as streaming information and kickoff time:

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Arizona -32.5

Moneyline: Arizona N/A, Northern Arizona +3500

Over/under: 57.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-0, Northern Arizona 0-0

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 5

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN+

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.