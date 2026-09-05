3 keys to victory for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona in Week 1

Brent Brennan begins year three with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday evening, hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and is set to kick off at 6:30 PM PT.

Arizona is 17-2 all-time against Northern Arizona, which is 1-0 on the year after a comeback victory over Eastern Washington in Week 0. The Lumberjacks have rarely given the Wildcats much trouble, and with UA returning the vast majority of their starters on both sides of the ball - this should be a comfortable win in Tucson.

That doesn't mean Arizona is untouchable; in fact, far from it. A new-look secondary has this team's defense less secure than last year, and a couple of big playmakers emerged last week for the Lumberjacks - which could turn the tide in this one in a hurry.

Below are three keys to victory for Arizona in Week 1, ahead of the Big 12 opener next week at BYU:

1. Don't get complacent

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona gets Big 12 play underway in Week 2 at BYU in Provo, the first big test of the season and a real opportunity to knock off a good team at home and avenge last year's home loss.

But that's Week 2, and it is crucially important coach Brennan keeps this team focused on the task at hand. NAU may not be Big 12 caliber, but they are more than capable of making this team sweat it out at home on Saturday night - especially if the starters aren't fully dialed in.

It helps that this is the first game of the season, and at home no less, but there is always a risk of looking ahead when taking on an FCS opponent - and that is unquestionably part of what Northern Arizona is banking on here.

2. Avoid surrendering big plays

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Northern Arizona picked up a comeback win over Eastern Washington in Week 0 thanks in large part to a 100-yard kick return touchdown from Lindsay Graves with less than three minutes until halftime. That took EWU's lead from 24-3 to 24-10, and the Eagles were rattled on their next drive, giving the ball back to NAU who scored again before the half.

Arizona is far superior to Eastern Washington - but anyone can succumb to a huge, momentum shifting play now and again. This NAU team has already proven they know how to capitalize on that momentum, so Arizona must avoid any silly mistakes on the special teams and in the secondary - two of the newest position groups on the roster - else they fall victim to a big play and potentially a concerning swing in momentum.

3. Let Fifita cook

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita may not be atop anyone's Heisman Trophy list - yet - but that could start to change if the senior quarterback gets off to a strong start in 2026.

While NAU has plenty of talent dispersed on this roster, there is no real reason Fifita shouldn't carve this team up in every series he is under center. The biggest things that could get in his way are himself, his teammates, and his coaches.

If he's allowed to let loose and play his game, this contest should be over soon enough for him to hit the showers early and give way to backup Sawyer Anderson to make his collegiate debut.