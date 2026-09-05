How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Kickoff time, TV channel and more

The 20th all-time matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks is set to take place on Saturday evening, kicking off the 2026 season for coach Brent Brennan's club.

Arizona returns more than half its starters from last year's 9-4 squad, one of just eight times the program has won nine or more games. The Wildcats bring back nine starters on offense, led by senior quarterback Noah Fifita, who is on pace to surpass Nick Foles for first place in career passing yards, needing 829 to set the school record.

Fifita will have familiar targets on the outside in Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter III, as well as slot receiver Gio Richardson, the team's third, fourth, and fifth leading receivers from last season. Plus, early reports from camp are positive about the relationship between Fifita and new tight end Cole Rusk, who comes to Tucson after a productive career at Illinois.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to expect

Arizona opens as 30+ point favorites over NAU out of the Big Sky, but the Lumberjacks have given the Wildcats plenty of fits over the years, including an upset win as recently as 2021.

NAU is also coming off a comeback victory over Eastern Washington in Week 0, a game in which Northern Arizona was trailing 24-3 late in the first half before scoring back-to-back touchdowns in a three-minute span, carrying that halftime momentum to a hard-fought victory to start the season.

While Arizona should walk out of their new-look stadium with a W, this Northern Arizona team is not one to gloss over with BYU on the docket for Week 2. Fifita will need to be sharp in his first game of the year, and Arizona's new-look secondary and special teams must coalesce seamlessly to avoid giving up big plays and letting the Lumberjacks get some momentum.

New look venue

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Arizona Wildcats marching band | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans heading to Casino Del Sol Stadium will notice the hard work Arizona put into improving the gameday experience - after last year's attendance dropped significantly despite the strong campaign.

An upgraded sound system and new lighting will stand out right away in this evening's matchup, and the school even brought back the Cat Cruiser - a free shuttle that takes fans from Hi Corbett Field to the stadium.

The new video board project ended up getting pushed to 2027, but Arizona heard the need for upgrades and took care of business - which should help fan attendance in what will be an exciting season in Tucson.

Below is a look at how to watch Saturday's season opener between Arizona and Northern Arizona.

How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Date: Saturday, Sep. 5

Game time: 7:30 PM MT

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: ESPN+