Arizona could reunite with former Pac-12 rival in latest bowl projection

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats didn't always make it look pretty, but one month into the season, they sit 3-1 on the year and a perfect 3-0 in non-league games.

A home game against undefeated Cincinnati - who knocked off Kansas State, 31-26, on Saturday - will go a long way toward determining how seriously this Wildcats team can compete in the Big 12 this season.

For now, Arizona remains firmly in the bowl game conversation, and the latest projections from Sports Illustrated have the Wildcats taking on a longtime familiar foe.

Bryan Fischer at SI placed Arizona in San Diego for the revived Poinsettia Bowl on Dec. 23 against the Beavers of Oregon State, ironically one day after the Wildcats took on the other abandoned Pac-12 team, Washington State, in Pullman.

The Poinsettia Bowl is back

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Poinsettia Bowl began in 2005 and ran for 11 years at San Diego Stadium before it was put on hiatus in 2016. Now, a decade later, the game will be revived and played at Snapdragon Stadium, still in San Diego, and is set to feature the current Pac-12 champion against a legacy member of the 'old' Pac-12, hence how the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup was concocted.

Although a pair of Pac-12 teams have played in the Poinsettia Bowl in the past in Utah (2x) and Cal, this would be the first time either Arizona or Oregon State participated in the game.

It's hard to view the Poinsettia Bowl as a win for Arizona, who were projected in the Sun Bowl and the First Responder Bowl earlier this offseason. Still, a showdown with a good Oregon State team that is 2-2 on the year after narrow losses at Houston (33-20) and at home vs. Texas Tech (35-24) is far from the worst result possible for Brennan and the Wildcats.

Plus, Arizona has three very winnable games coming up: first at home against Cincinnati, followed by a road trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia, then a home tilt with Iowa State. 3-0 in that stretch likely gets the Wildcats back in a better bowl situation.

Big 12 well represented

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake (left) and Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12 has just one team projected into the 12-team CFP in No. 7 BYU, who draws No. 10 Alabama in Fischer's updated predictions.

Other Big 12 teams projected to play in bowl games this year include Kansas State (Independence Bowl vs. Washington), UCF (Cactus Bowl vs. Nebraska), Utah (Holiday Bowl vs. Pitt), Oklahoma State (Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Virginia Tech), Texas Tech (Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon), Houston (Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma), Arizona State (First Responder Bowl vs. Minnesota), and West Virginia (Liberty Bowl vs. Tennessee).

Next up for Arizona is a home battle with Cincinnati, slated for 8:00 PM PT on Saturday, Oct. 3 on FOX.