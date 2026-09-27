College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 4: Iowa Enters CFP Picture
The past weekend in college football was a massive one for a wide swath of teams, with some seeing their postseason trajectory change significantly (hello, playoff Iowa?) and others wonder where the wins are going to come from after a rough start to the season (sorry, Navy).
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 4, which were shaken up quite a bit after Saturday to produce a slate of intriguing matchups from Group of 6 showdowns like in the Frisco Bowl to CFP-caliber meetings like the one in the Alamo Bowl.
Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 4.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 4
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- LSU
- BYU
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Florida
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Iowa
- No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 BYU
- No. 11 Florida at No. 6 LSU
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida
- Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Alabama
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Indiana
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Texas
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia
Bowl Projections After Week 4
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Central Michigan vs. FIU
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
East Carolina vs. South Alabama
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. Delaware
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Virginia vs. Air Force
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
Army vs. UMass
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Miami (Ohio) vs. Arkansas State
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Jacksonville State vs. Old Dominion
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
USF vs. Toledo
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Kansas State vs. Washington
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Appalachian State vs. Liberty
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
NC State vs. North Texas
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
James Madison vs. New Mexico
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Colorado State vs. Louisiana
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. UNLV
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Illinois vs. Louisville
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Northwestern vs. Clemson
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech vs. Ohio
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
UCF vs. Nebraska
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Wake Forest vs. UTSA
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Pitt vs. Utah
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas State vs. Tulsa
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Kentucky vs. Duke
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Michigan vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Penn State vs. Texas A&M
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
SMU vs. USC
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Mississippi State vs. UCLA
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Houston vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Minnesota vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
West Virginia vs. Tennessee
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer