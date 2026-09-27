College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 4: Iowa Enters CFP Picture

The past weekend in college football was a massive one for a wide swath of teams, with some seeing their postseason trajectory change significantly (hello, playoff Iowa?) and others wonder where the wins are going to come from after a rough start to the season (sorry, Navy).

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 4, which were shaken up quite a bit after Saturday to produce a slate of intriguing matchups from Group of 6 showdowns like in the Frisco Bowl to CFP-caliber meetings like the one in the Alamo Bowl.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 4.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 4

Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Miami Texas LSU BYU Iowa Indiana Alabama Florida Boise State

First Round

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Iowa

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 BYU

No. 11 Florida at No. 6 LSU

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Alabama Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Indiana

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Texas Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia

Bowl Projections After Week 4

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Central Michigan vs. FIU Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 East Carolina vs. South Alabama Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. Delaware Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Virginia vs. Air Force Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 Army vs. UMass Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Miami (Ohio) vs. Arkansas State Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Jacksonville State vs. Old Dominion Cure Bowl Dec. 22 USF vs. Toledo Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Kansas State vs. Washington New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Appalachian State vs. Liberty Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 NC State vs. North Texas Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 James Madison vs. New Mexico Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Arizona New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Colorado State vs. Louisiana Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. UNLV Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Illinois vs. Louisville Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Northwestern vs. Clemson 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Louisiana Tech vs. Ohio Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 UCF vs. Nebraska Military Bowl Dec. 26 Wake Forest vs. UTSA Arizona Bowl Dec. 27 North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Pitt vs. Utah Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Texas State vs. Tulsa Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Oregon Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Kentucky vs. Duke Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Michigan vs. Missouri ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Penn State vs. Texas A&M Sun Bowl Dec. 31 SMU vs. USC Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Mississippi State vs. UCLA Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Houston vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Minnesota vs. Arizona State Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 West Virginia vs. Tennessee

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