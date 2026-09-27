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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 4: Iowa Enters CFP Picture

A shake-up in the postseason order has begun with a few teams separating themselves, while upstart programs are trying to ace their first tests.
Bryan Fischer|
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton and the Hawkeyes scored a huge Big Ten win over Michigan in Week 4.
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton and the Hawkeyes scored a huge Big Ten win over Michigan in Week 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The past weekend in college football was a massive one for a wide swath of teams, with some seeing their postseason trajectory change significantly (hello, playoff Iowa?) and others wonder where the wins are going to come from after a rough start to the season (sorry, Navy). 

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 4, which were shaken up quite a bit after Saturday to produce a slate of intriguing matchups from Group of 6 showdowns like in the Frisco Bowl to CFP-caliber meetings like the one in the Alamo Bowl.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 4.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 4

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. LSU
  7. BYU
  8. Iowa
  9. Indiana
  10. Alabama
  11. Florida
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Iowa
  • No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 BYU
  • No. 11 Florida at No. 6 LSU
  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida
  • Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Alabama
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Indiana

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 Texas
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia

Bowl Projections After Week 4

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Central Michigan vs. FIU

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

East Carolina vs. South Alabama

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. Delaware

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Virginia vs. Air Force

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

Army vs. UMass

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Miami (Ohio) vs. Arkansas State

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Jacksonville State vs. Old Dominion

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

USF vs. Toledo

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Kansas State vs. Washington

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Appalachian State vs. Liberty

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

NC State vs. North Texas

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

James Madison vs. New Mexico

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Colorado State vs. Louisiana

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Illinois vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Northwestern vs. Clemson

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Louisiana Tech vs. Ohio

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

UCF vs. Nebraska

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Wake Forest vs. UTSA

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Pitt vs. Utah

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas State vs. Tulsa

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. Duke

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Michigan vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Penn State vs. Texas A&M

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

SMU vs. USC

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Mississippi State vs. UCLA

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Houston vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Minnesota vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

West Virginia vs. Tennessee

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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