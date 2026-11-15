Arizona falls just short of major upset in loss to Utah: 3 takeaways

Saturday night's matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes was well worth the wait, an epic back and forth affair between two nationally ranked squads that was ultimately won by No. 2 Utah, 40-39, to preserve their undefeated season.

Arizona falls to 7-3 overall, another loss against a top tier Big 12 opponent - all three which felt like very winnable games for the Wildcats.

Noah Fifita was heroic, but Arizona's inabilitity to stop Utah's running game finally caught up with them in the fourth quarter, dashing the team's hopes of making a huge splash and keeping themselves in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Below are three key takeaways from Arizona's heartbreaking one point loss on Saturday night:

Scorching start for Noah Fifita

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws in the first half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita was not intimidated by the undefeated Utah Utes' defense on Saturday night. He marched the Wildcats 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, at one point completing three straight passes for 49 yards to get Arizona in the red zone, where Quincy Craig finished the job three plays later.

Fifita completed two more passes to start the game 8-8, and while that drive stalled out Arizona found the end zone again early in the second quarter, another masterful 75 yard drive where Fifita went 5-6 before giving way to Kedrick Reescano, who made it 14-3 with 10 minutes to go until halftime.

Fifita had a rough stretch early in the season where he struggled in the first quarter, but lately he's been helping the Wildcats out to quick starts - and he made it look easy to open up Saturday's game against the No. 2 team in the nation.

The fun didn't stop there, with Fifita continuing to pick apart Utah throughout the game, ultimately finishing with 27 completions for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona had three wideouts with 94+ receiving yards, with the star quarterback coming inches away from leading the Wildcats to a program-altering victory over the No. 2 team in the nation.

Arizona could not stop Utah on the ground

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona did a good job against Utah's passing game, holding Dampier to a modest 13 completions for 204 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

The problem? Dampier had 100 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, part of a massive night on the ground for the Utes. Starting running back Wayshawn Parker went out with injury in the first quarter, but backup Daniel Bray had a career night in his stead - carrying the ball 18 times for 197 yards, an incredible 10.9 yards per carry.

Arizona has had a ton of success stopping the run this year, but could not find a way to slow down Dampier or Bray - and it ultimately cost them a chance at a massive upset win.

The secondary finally delivered

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (8) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year Arizona's secondary was among the best in college football, putting five players in the NFL and leaving this year's group filled mostly with inexperienced backups and transfers with something to prove.

Saturday was perhaps the finest performance that unit has put together all season long, and it was a massive difference maker despite Arizona falling short against the Utes.

Jay'Vion Cole, who had not played since the Iowa State game, made a huge play late in the third quarter, flying from across the field to pickoff Dampier at the one yard line. Arizona then quickly put together a 99-yard scoring drive, taking the lead just before the fourth.

Then, when it looked like Utah was going to answer, Tyrese Boss made a phenomenal play on the ball in the end zone on third down, forcing the Utes to kick a field goal instead. It was one of two passes defended by Boss on the night, and contributed to what was overall a poor passing performance by Dampier - even if he made big plays down the stretch.

Utah is on the road one final time in 2026, heading to Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 21. The kickoff time and tv information is yet to be revealed.