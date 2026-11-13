Ranking the 10 Most Important Week 11 College Football Games for Playoff Hopefuls

The 2026 college football season is shrinking with just three weeks of the regular season remaining. And though we may have gotten a second edition of hard-to-explain rankings from the College Football Playoff committee, we still don’t have that clear of a picture of which 12 teams will compete for a national championship.

Week 10 did excellent work in that regard with seven ranked matchups helping sort out at least some of the real from the fake. And that should be the case again this upcoming weekend. Key battles in the ACC, Big 12 and the Big Ten on Saturday could determine if any of those leagues are able to get more than one team into the final field of 12. Plus, the ever-dreaded gauntlet that is the 2026 SEC rolls along.

Here’s a look at the 10 games that will matter the most for the playoff picture this weekend.

10. Illinois (6–3) at No. 4 UCLA (9–0)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, Fox

The Big Ten’s Friday night feature doesn’t stand to shake the league up too much, even if the Bruins were to fall for the first time against a quietly already bowl-eligible Illinois. That said, should UCLA slip up, the possibility for another loss in the final two games against Michigan and USC is on the table and that would put Bob Chesney’s group on the bubble. The reality is, losing to the Illini would be a shock for a team that’s been so sound this season. Illinois is 11th in the Big Ten and 56th in the FBS in rushing defense, which just isn’t good enough to stop a ground game that’s already trucked better opponents.

9. No. 2 Utah (9–0) at No. 23 Arizona (7–2)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Like UCLA, Utah has a loss to play with. But a trip to TCU awaits in Week 12 and the defensive-minded Horned Frogs have given teams like BYU and Arizona trouble this year. Plus, a game against West Virginia is the regular-season finale and the Mountaineers can score points in bunches on the right day. Devon Dampier may be one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the game, but he’s also among the most volatile, pairing 10 turnovers (tied for fifth-most in the Power 4) with 27 total touchdowns (also tied for fifth in the P4). He has bailed his team out of some tough spots, some of which were self-inflicted, but in his toughest road game of the season, a similarly hot-and-cold performance could result in Utah’s first blemish.

8. Oregon State (5–4) at No. 24 Boise State (8–1)

Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, USA Network

This might’ve been the Group of 6 game of the year a few weeks ago, but the Beavers have taken a dive the past two weeks. The record-setting offense has cooled off and Braden Atkinson got hurt last week in a loss to Texas State, turning a great year into an above-average one. Boise State, on the other hand, is still firmly atop the running as the only ranked team outside of the Power 4 and has done so without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen. Max Cutforth has been excellent in Madsen’s stead, but the Broncos can’t afford any sort of slipup. A single loss at this stage could pave the way for New Mexico or one of a few American teams to grab the reins for the final playoff spot.

7. Florida (5–4) at No. 11 Kentucky (7–2)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Gators’ win at Texas feels like a long time ago. They’ve scored a combined 15 points in their most recent two games and seem to have some real issues on the offensive line and at quarterback against better defenses. Kentucky might be slightly weaker in that area, ranking 77th nationally in points allowed per game and 63rd in yards allowed per play, but it’s hard to believe that a switch back to Aaron Philo will regulate Florida’s sputtering offense. Of course this game matters more for the Wildcats, who probably can’t withstand a third loss given that they’re behind their other two-loss SEC peers: Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

6. Michigan (5–4) at No. 16 Oregon (6–3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

So you’re saying the Ducks have a chance? That’s certainly what the committee seems to be doing, leaving them as the highest-ranked team with three losses. Surely the team can’t withstand a fourth though … right? Thankfully for Oregon, the schedule is lighter to close out the year, even though the Wolverines’ defense will present some challenges. The Ducks offense does look revitalized since the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, scoring 34 points against Northwestern and 41 against Ohio State the past two weeks. The unit shouldn’t even need that many to take down Michigan.

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5. Baylor (6–3) at No. 10 BYU (7–2)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

This may be one of the bigger trap games of the weekend, seeing as the Cougars have struggled against a whole host of Big 12 opponents this year, including TCU and obviously UCF. Baylor also labored with the Horned Frogs, but blew out the Knights in the Bounce House in one of DJ Lagway’s best games of the season (319 yards, four touchdowns). There’s no doubt that the former Florida quarterback has been better than last year. Still, there’s always a chance for volatility when he’s on the field, with turnovers that crushed Baylor in losses to Auburn and Kansas. The BYU defense should be able to take advantage of that.

4. No. 6 Texas (7–2) at No. 21 LSU (6–3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

In a normal year without the carnage we’ve seen in 2026, this would probably be the game of the week. But scenario-wise, it might not have significant ramifications. Texas could probably lose and stay at the top of the pile of three-loss teams. That win for LSU, probably doesn’t quite move them high enough up the ladder, unless the Tigers could follow the victory up with another next week at Tennessee. Conversely, a Longhorns win and Tigers loss changes very little. All of that to say, it’s hard to know what version of either team will show up. When both teams are on, they have ferocious defenses and offenses loaded with playmakers. When they’re off, well … see what happened at home against Alabama for LSU and at home against Florida for Texas.

3. No. 13 Wake Forest (8–1) at SMU (7–2)

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

This is one of two matchups in the ACC that will top the noon ET slate, alongside Duke at Miami. But Wake gets another chance to prove to the committee that its dominance of inferior ACC competition is no fluke. The Demon Deacons have beaten their last four league opponents by 36.5 points per game, turning North Carolina castoff quarterback Gio Lopez into a fringe Heisman contender and Jake Dickert into a national Coach of the Year candidate. It’s been an excellent year in Winston-Salem, but SMU is no slouch. Experienced and talented, the Mustangs represent the toughest test remaining on the schedule for Wake. A loss would make a two-bid ACC effectively unachievable, so there will be a lot of eyeballs on the Dallas area come Saturday afternoon.

2. No. 12 Texas Tech (8–1) at No. 25 Oklahoma State (7–2)

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Get ready for a good ole fashioned Big 12 shootout. According to DraftKings, the total for this game is at 73.5 as of Friday, the third highest of any game this week—and for good reason. Texas Tech played West Virginia in a matchup last Saturday that totaled 101 points. Oklahoma State scored 66 of its own in a rout of Kansas State that featured 94 points. Quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Drew Mestemaker are both playing their best football at the right time which should make for a special scene in Stillwater. And the Cowboys can play spoiler on their home field, ending Tech’s playoff dreams with a victory.

1. No. 18 USC (7–2) at No. 9 Indiana (8–1)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Curt Cignetti made his displeasure with the committee’s rankings rather apparent earlier this week—and it’s not hard to understand why. Indiana didn’t play a game and dropped five spots, sending a clear message to the defending champions: Do not lose this week. Given how the Hoosiers have struggled with Michigan and Minnesota, there’s likely going to be some hesitancy about beating the Trojans, a team with plenty of offensive talent. However, Lincoln Riley’s struggles on the road have been well-documented and a 24–7 loss to Wisconsin at Camp Randall was just the most recent piece of evidence. Should he pull off the upset, he might not only keep USC’s playoff hopes alive and end Indiana’s repeat bid, but also make the most definitive statement yet as to why he should keep his job. That added element to a game with playoff ramifications for both sides makes this the top matchup to tune into on Saturday.

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