Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 11 (Bet UCLA to Cover vs. Illinois)

Friday night's college football action will feature a pair of games that involve a team currently ranked in the top 25 in the country.

The 9-0 UCLA Bruins will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after being ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, one spot below the 7-2 Alabama Crimson Tide. They'll face the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight.

The Houston Cougars will hit the road to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. The Cougars are in the mix in the Big 12 and at No. 14 in the latest playoff rankings; they have a legitimate chance to make it to the postseason.

Let's dive into my best bets for tonight.

College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Pittsburgh -3.5 (-108) vs. Florida State

UCLA -10 (-108) vs. Illinois

Houston -9.5 (-108) vs. Colorado

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Best Bet

This ACC game is a showdown between one of the best defenses in the conference and one of the worst. Pittsburgh ranks 30th in the country in opponent-adjusted EPA and 10th in defensive success rate. Meanwhile, Florida State ranks 104th and 102nd in those two metrics.

Florida State's best offensive weapon is running the football, but now they have to face a Panthers defense that's fourth in the country in opponent EPA per rush and third in opponent rush success rate. If the Seminoles can't move the ball, it's going to be tough for them to be competitive in a road game against Pittsburgh. I'll lay the points with the home team.

Pick: Pittsburgh -3.5 (-108)

Illinois vs. UCLA Best Bet

UCLA somehow continues to be underrated in the eyes of both football fans and the betting market. The fact that they're rated lower than the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide is proof of that.

The Bruins' defense can carry them a long way this season, ranking fifth in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and second in opponent success rate. Much like Florida State vs. Pittsburgh, this is a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst. Illinois ranks 131st in defensive success rate, which has hurt them in several games already this season.

I'll continue to ride with UCLA in this Big Ten game and bet on them to cover the double-digit spread.

Pick: UCLA -10 (-108)

Houston vs. Colorado Best Bet

Colorado's defense is one-dimensional. They're ninth in the country in opponent EPA per rush, but they're 98th in opponent EPA per pass, meaning when they face a team that relies on an effective run game, the Buffaloes are in a great spot; but then they take on an elite passing attack, they struggle. Unfortunately for them, Houston has one of the best passing games in the country, ranking seventh in EPA per rush and fourth in pass success rate.

That, paired with the fact that Colorado has one of the worst offenses in power conference football, leaves Houston in a great spot to cover as road favorites.

Pick: Houston -9.5 (-108)

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