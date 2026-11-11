No. 2 Utah isn't undefeated by accident: 3 things Arizona needs to know

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats have an incredible opportunity in front of them on Saturday, taking on the No. 2 Utah Utes at home with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show coming to town.

All eyes in the college football world will be on Tucson, with Utah one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the country, taking on a nationally ranked opponent on the road for the first time all season.

Arizona has a chance to take down Goliath, and also position itself for a shot at the Big 12 Championship game and even a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Below is a look at three things for Arizona fans to know about Utah ahead of Saturday's showdown:

1. Arizona is familiar with Utah quarterback Devon Dampier

Oct 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates after his team scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of reasons Utah is 9-0 this year, perhaps none more critical than the play of quarterback Devon Dampier. Dampier has thrown 20 touchdowns with just seven interceptions this year and is completing a career-high 68% of his passes in Morgan Scalley's offense.

But coach Brennan and Arizona have seen Dampier before, back in 2024 when he was a sophomore at New Mexico. Arizona won the game, 61-39, but Dampier was fantastic for the Lobos, throwing for 260 yards with three touchdowns and rushing 15 times for 130 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

The dual-threat QB was single-handedly responsible for almost all the damage New Mexico did in that game, and now he has more experience - and more support - in his return to Tucson on Saturday.

2. Another top tier defense

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (10) catches an interception thrown by Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has seen quite a few elite defenses already this season, but Utah might be the toughest of them all. The Utes are allowing 16.3 points per game this year, which ranks 15th in FBS and second in the Big 12 behind TCU.

The Utes are tied with Alabama and Texas Tech with 13 interceptions this year, which is third in the country and only behind UCLA among power conference schools.

The Wildcats have been effective at moving the ball and avoiding turnovers this season, especially at home, but this will be the toughest test - with the highest stakes - that Fifita and the crew have dealt with all season long.

3. Braden Pegan is matchup issue on the outside

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's beat-up secondary has been a problem the last few weeks, with the Wildcats allowing big plays more frequently since star cornerback Jay'Vion Cole went down with an injury.

That's not good news against a top-tier wideout in Braden Pegan, a transfer from Utah State who has exploded this season for the Utes - racking up 44 catches for 591 yards and eight touchdowns on the year, including two last week against BYU in the Holy War.

The Wildcats must find a way to prevent Dampier and Pegan from connecting on big plays, which is no easy task with Dampier's ability to extend plays with his feet.

Saturday's game is set to kickoff at 5:30 PM MST on FOX.