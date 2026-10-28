Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Notre Dame suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, losing to BYU by a score of 28-24. The Fighting Irish are now coming off their BYE week and are hoping to bounce back in a big way in Week 8 when they take on the Navy Midshipmen.

Navy has struggled this season, sporting a 2-5 record, which includes back-to-back losses ahead of this week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame -30.5 (-110)

Navy +30.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Notre Dame -6500

Navy +2000

Total

OVER 56.5 (-112)

UNDER 56.5 (-108)

Notre Dame vs. Navy How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Notre Dame record: 6-1

Navy record: 2-5

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Notre Dame is 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Notre Dame games this season

Navy is 2-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Navy games this season

Notre Dame vs. Navy Key Player to Watch

C.J. Carr, QB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr didn't have his best stuff in their loss to BYU. He completed just 55.1% of passes for 261 yards and no touchdowns. I have no doubt he'll have a strong performance on Sunday, but if Notre Dame wants to compete for a national title, they need Carr to play better next time they play an elite team like BYU.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to trust Notre Dame to bounce back in a big way on Saturday. Their underlying metrics are still extremely strong, so I'm willing to look past their loss to BYU. They enter the week ranking second in net adjusted EPA per play and first in net success rate. Now they face a Navy team that's 73rd and 47th in those two metrics.

The No. 1 most important metric will be whether or not a defense can slow down the Navy rushing attack, and Notre Dame is up for the challenge, ranking 16th in opponent EPA per rush and fourth in defensive rush success rate.

I'll lay the big number on the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -30.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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