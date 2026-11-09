Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats avoided what would have been a disastrous home loss to TCU on Friday night, thanks to a perfectly executed pooch kick that led to a game-winning field goal in the final minute.

Arizona (7-2, 4-2) remains within striking distance of the Big 12 championship game, although they'll need to pull off a major upset on Saturday against the Utah Utes, now the No. 2 team in the country after beating BYU in the Holy War on Saturday, 28-20.

While the CFP is still a long shot, Arizona should at least play a high level opponent in a prestigious bowl game, with CBS projecting Arizona in a matchup with an SEC team after Week 10's action.

CBS Sports projects a return to Las Vegas for Arizona

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) takes a snap from center against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest projection for Arizona has the Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl, taking on the Gamecocks of South Carolina in what would be the first ever matchup between the two programs.

South Carolina is 6-3 on the year, having won four straight in SEC play - including at then No. 16 Florida and at home against then No. 11 Tennessee. The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-9 win over Texas A&M, with a road game at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Bowl is set for New Year's Eve at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is 1-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl, defeating No. 17 BYU, 31-21, back in December 2008.

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Arizona is one of 11 Big 12 teams with a bowl projection, including two teams in the CFP: BYU (No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 Alabama) and Utah (No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 UCLA).

The other eight include UCF (Independence bowl vs. Washington), Arizona State (Poinsettia bowl vs. Fresno State), West Virginia (Armed Forces bowl vs. Army), Cincinnati (Cactus bowl vs. Michigan), Houston (Pop-Tarts bowl vs. SMU), Texas Tech (Alamo bowl vs. USC), Oklahoma State (Texas bowl vs. Missouri), and Baylor (Liberty bowl vs. Auburn).

Arizona faces a season-defining test against No. 2 Utah

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the trajectory of Arizona's season rides fully on what happens this weekend in Tucson. The Wildcats host the No. 2 team in the entire country - the Utah Utes - in a massive showdown that could put Arizona squarely on the national radar with just a few weeks until the CFP is selected.

Utah is 9-0 on the year, with wins over two ranked teams in Houston (21-13) and BYU (28-20). Both those wins came at home for the Utes, with this Saturday's matchup being Utah's first road game against a ranked opponent all season long.

Utah is great on both sides of the football, with their defense among the best in the entire country - holding every opponent under 25 points on the year.

Arizona has an explosive offense, and has shown that against good defensive teams already this season, but will be dealing with a whole different animal on Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 5:30 PM MST on Nov. 14, and is set to be broadcast on FOX.