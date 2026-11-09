Arizona projected to face surging SEC team in latest CBS Sports bowl predictions
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Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats avoided what would have been a disastrous home loss to TCU on Friday night, thanks to a perfectly executed pooch kick that led to a game-winning field goal in the final minute.
Arizona (7-2, 4-2) remains within striking distance of the Big 12 championship game, although they'll need to pull off a major upset on Saturday against the Utah Utes, now the No. 2 team in the country after beating BYU in the Holy War on Saturday, 28-20.
While the CFP is still a long shot, Arizona should at least play a high level opponent in a prestigious bowl game, with CBS projecting Arizona in a matchup with an SEC team after Week 10's action.
CBS Sports projects a return to Las Vegas for Arizona
The latest projection for Arizona has the Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl, taking on the Gamecocks of South Carolina in what would be the first ever matchup between the two programs.
South Carolina is 6-3 on the year, having won four straight in SEC play - including at then No. 16 Florida and at home against then No. 11 Tennessee. The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-9 win over Texas A&M, with a road game at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
The Las Vegas Bowl is set for New Year's Eve at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is 1-0 all-time in the Las Vegas Bowl, defeating No. 17 BYU, 31-21, back in December 2008.
Arizona is one of 11 Big 12 teams with a bowl projection, including two teams in the CFP: BYU (No. 11 seed vs. No. 6 Alabama) and Utah (No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 UCLA).
The other eight include UCF (Independence bowl vs. Washington), Arizona State (Poinsettia bowl vs. Fresno State), West Virginia (Armed Forces bowl vs. Army), Cincinnati (Cactus bowl vs. Michigan), Houston (Pop-Tarts bowl vs. SMU), Texas Tech (Alamo bowl vs. USC), Oklahoma State (Texas bowl vs. Missouri), and Baylor (Liberty bowl vs. Auburn).
Arizona faces a season-defining test against No. 2 Utah
Of course, the trajectory of Arizona's season rides fully on what happens this weekend in Tucson. The Wildcats host the No. 2 team in the entire country - the Utah Utes - in a massive showdown that could put Arizona squarely on the national radar with just a few weeks until the CFP is selected.
Utah is 9-0 on the year, with wins over two ranked teams in Houston (21-13) and BYU (28-20). Both those wins came at home for the Utes, with this Saturday's matchup being Utah's first road game against a ranked opponent all season long.
Utah is great on both sides of the football, with their defense among the best in the entire country - holding every opponent under 25 points on the year.
Arizona has an explosive offense, and has shown that against good defensive teams already this season, but will be dealing with a whole different animal on Saturday.
The game will kickoff at 5:30 PM MST on Nov. 14, and is set to be broadcast on FOX.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB