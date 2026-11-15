College Football National Championship Odds: Texas Skyrockets in Title Conversation; Tennessee Rises, LSU Done

The race for a College Football Playoff spot is coming down to the wire, but a few teams picked up huge wins in Week 11 of the season.

Now, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels still have a chance to improve their resume against Oklahoma on Sunday, but several ranked teams improved their chances to finish in the top 12 and make this year’s playoff.

Georgia (beat a ranked Missouri team), Tennessee, BYU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Indiana (beat a ranked USC team), Texas (beat a ranked LSU team), Utah (beat a ranked Arizona team), UCLA, Texas Tech (beat a ranked Oklahoma State team) and others all improved their standing with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Gunner Stockton and the Georgia Bulldogs (+210) remain the favorites to win the national title, but they weren’t the biggest winner in Week 11.

That title belongs to Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns, who may have clinched a College Football Playoff spot with a win over LSU in the waning seconds on Saturday. Texas not only moved from +1100 to +850 to win the national title, but they seem to have knocked LSU (four losses) completely out of contention for a spot. The Tigers were in the top-10 in the odds to win the national championship ahead of this Week 11 clash.

Texas and Indiana – which beat the No. 18 USC Trojans – both picked up signature wins that should put them into the playoff barring a massive collapse over the final weeks of the regular season. They are the No. 4 and No. 5 teams behind Georgia, Notre Dame and Alabama in the latest odds.

For some of the teams on the fringe of the College Football Playoff conversation, losses by LSU, Kentucky, Houston, USC and South Carolina have narrowed down the true contenders in this market even more.

There are nine teams with better than 30/1 odds, though the UCLA Bruins (who are still undefeated) are 10th at 30/1 after beating Illinois in Week 11.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will release new rankings for the CFP Playoff on Tuesday, and it’s likely there will be a shake up in the back half of the standings. Still, the top SEC teams (Georgia, Alabama and Texas) all seem to have solidified themselves in this playoff conversation while Tennessee (+2500) is knocking on the door.

Here’s a look at where the top teams in the country stand with just two games left in the regular season.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +210

Notre Dame: +380

Alabama: +550

Texas: +850

Indiana: +950

Miami (FL): +1100

Tennessee: +2500

Utah: +2500

Wake Forest: +2700

UCLA: +3000

Ole Miss: +4000

Ohio State: +5000

Oregon: +6000

Texas Tech: +7500

BYU: +8000

No other team has better than +10000 odds to win the national title.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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