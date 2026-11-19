Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are going out on the road one final time in the regular season, taking on Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona (7-3, 4-3) came agonizingly close to pulling off a massive upset last weekend, falling 40-39 to the No. 2 Utah Utes despite holding a 28-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The No. 19 Wildcats will look to bounce back from that loss against a Kansas State team in the midst of a four game losing streak, putting them dead last in the Big 12 at 1-6.

Meet the (other) Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the Sunflower Showdown game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite a pretty favorable conference schedule, Kansas State has been downright bad all season long. K-State has only played one ranked team in league play, Houston, who beat them by 19 points.

KSU's lone Big 12 win came against rival Kansas, who is 4-6 overall and just 2-5 in conference play. Kansas State averages 22.3 points per game in Big 12 games, while giving up 33 - numbers that rank 14th and 12th in the league, respectively.

That's problematic for K-State on its own, more so when considering they haven't played Utah, Texas Tech, BYU, or Arizona...until now. Meanwhile Arizona is fourth and fifth in those categories, respectively, while having played all three of those opponents - which should give UA a real advantage in this one.

Trap game?

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the game against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Brennan made it clear this week he doesn't believe in letdown games, and doesn't think his team will struggle against Kansas State because of the loss to Utah.

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But it's not easy for players to rally after a loss that altered the trajectory of the season - especially when a win was well within reach.

Still, the coaching staff has to ensure this Arizona squad comes out and takes care of business on the road this Saturday, and doesn't spend the game either looking back and wondering 'what-if', or looking ahead to the regular season finale against rival Arizona State.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's final road game of the regular season against Kansas State.

Arizona vs. Kansas State betting odds, spread and TV information

Spread: Arizona -7.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -295, Kansas State +240

Over/under: 52.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 4-6, Kansas State 4-5-1

Game time: 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kansas

TV channel: FS1

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.