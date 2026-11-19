For what appears to be the final time in college football history, it’s conference championship season in the FBS. And with four autobids for the College Football Playoff up for grabs, the Power 4’s title games are going to be as important as ever for teams fighting for playoff berths. So it’s time to talk conference championship clinching scenarios for the Power 4’s lead dogs and miracle tiebreaker scenarios for contenders looking to make up ground and reach the title game against the odds.

Here’s how every top Power 4 college football team in the mix for their conference’s title can reach the championship game.

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How the ACC’s top teams can make conference championship game

Miami Hurricanes

Path No. 1 to ACC championship game: It’s quite simple for Miami: Beat Virginia Tech on Saturday. A win over the Hokies clinches a berth in the ACC title game for the Hurricanes.

Path No. 2 to ACC championship game: It’s still technically possible that Miami, should they drop each of their final two games against Virginia Tech and Boston College (not likely), could miss the ACC title game, thrusting the race into complete chaos. But if the Hurricanes drop just one of those games, they’ll find themselves as one of the last two teams standing in the conference, given that they’d still be in first place in the ACC standings at 8-1.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Path No. 1 to ACC championship game: If the Demon Deacons, winners of each of their last seven games, keep the good times rolling and emerge victorious in their final two games of the season vs. Georgia Tech and Duke, they’ll head to Charlotte, where they’d likely take on Miami.

Path No. 2 to ACC championship game: Winning out isn’t the only way Wake Forest can advance to the ACC title game, however. If the Demon Deacons split their final two games and the equally-hot Louisville Cardinals win out, the two teams would be tied at 7–2, and Wake Forest would advance to the ACC title game thanks to its head-to-head win over the Cardinals back on Sept. 26.

Louisville Cardinals

Jeff Brohm's Louisville Cardinals are still alive in the ACC championship game chase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Path to ACC championship game: Win their final conference game against Pittsburgh and hope that Wake Forest, burdened by the respect of the College Football Playoff committee, loses its final two conference games of the year against the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils. In this scenario, the Cardinals, 7–2 in ACC play, would have sole possession of second place in the conference over the 6–3 Demon Deacons and would advance to play Miami.

Duke Blue Devils

Path to ACC championship game: Duke in the ACC title game? Again? It’s possible, and the best part is the Blue Devils still have an outside shot to make it thanks to the conference’s new-and-improved tiebreaker system. If you’re scoring at home, that system was revised heading into this year because 7–5 Duke made it to the title game via the old system last year. How poetic.

Here’s the scenario: The Blue Devils win out against Clemson and Wake Forest while the Demon Deacons, Cardinals and Mustangs each finish at 6–3 in conference play, tied with the Blue Devils. Since the four teams are tied and not common opponents, the tie would be broken via the SportsSource Rating Score, the metric used by the CFP committee to evaluate team résumés. And in this instance, the Blue Devils would boast a head-to-head win over Wake Forest, giving them a good chance to be ranked highest by the Team Success Ranking analytics metric.

How the Big 12’s top teams can make conference championship game

Utah Utes

Path No. 1 to Big 12 championship game: The easiest path for the Utes starts this weekend. If Utah defeats TCU or BYU loses to Kansas, the Utes will clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Path No. 2 to Big 12 championship game: Utah fans can breathe easy, because even the path of most resistance—the Utes losing their last two games (both conference affairs) and BYU winning its last two contests—would result in a Utah-BYU tie, which would be broken by the Utes’ head-to-head win over the Cougars back on Nov. 7. So while two losses would send the Utes tumbling down the CFP rankings, they’d still be in play to secure an autobid by playing in the Big 12 title game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Tommy Castellanos (4) and Texas Tech have one clear path to the Big 12 championship game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Path to Big 12 championship game: Texas Tech’s lone path to the Big 12 title game is really a simple one: win its final two games of the year against conference foes Baylor and TCU. That would ensure that the Red Raiders have sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings, avoiding a tie with …

BYU Cougars

Path to Big 12 championship game: Should the Cougars win out against Kansas and Cincinnati and the Red Raiders lose each of their final two games, BYU will have sole possession of second place and take on Utah in the title game. But even if the Red Raiders split their final two games, they’ll be 7–2 in conference play and tied with the Cougars. And BYU’s win over Cincinnati would give the Cougars a 4–0 record against common opponents of Texas Tech, which lost to the Bearcats on Oct. 24.

How the Big Ten’s top teams can make conference championship game

UCLA Bruins

Path No. 1 to Big Ten championship game: The first path to the Big Ten championship game for the Bruins can be followed this weekend—a win over Michigan would clinch UCLA a spot. But even if the Bruins fall to the Wolverines, they can still secure a spot in Indianapolis if Iowa loses to Illinois, Ohio State falls to Nebraska and Oregon drops its game vs. Michigan State.

Path No. 2 to Big Ten championship game: Even if UCLA loses this weekend to Michigan, and each of Iowa, Ohio State and Oregon win, the Bruins will still make the Big Ten championship game so long as they win in their final game of the season against USC. So, the Bruins certainly have some room for error, but not much.

Path No. 3 to Big Ten championship game: If the Bruins lose each of their final two games of the season, Oregon wins out and the likes of Ohio State and Iowa each drop one of their final two games, the Bruins would find themselves tied at 7–2 with the Ducks for second place in the Big Ten. UCLA would win the tiebreaker thanks to its head-to-head win over Oregon back on Oct. 10. However, given the damage two losses would do to its CFP résumé, the Bruins might then be in a position where they’d need to win the Big Ten title game to secure the autobid if they wanted to make the Playoff.

Indiana Hoosiers

Path No. 1 to Big Ten championship game: Indiana, in the driver’s seat to meet UCLA in the Big Ten title game, can clinch a spot this week if it beats Washington and Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa all lose this Saturday.

Path No. 2 to Big Ten championship game: If Indiana wins—and each of Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa win—the Hoosiers, regardless of what those other teams do next Saturday, can officially clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game with a win over Purdue. So for Coach Curt Cignetti’s defending champions, it’s really quite simple: win the final two games of the season, and the Hoosiers will be playing to defend last year’s Big Ten title.

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Path No. 3 to Big Ten championship game: Should Indiana split its final two games to finish 7–2 in conference play, it can avoid any tiebreaker scenarios and clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game so long as Ohio State, Oregon and Iowa all lose one of their final two remaining games.

Path No. 4 to Big Ten championship game: Should Indiana finish tied at 7–2 in conference play (with a win over Purdue) and it comes to a tiebreaker, there’s only one team it can win said tiebreaker over. If the Hoosiers are tied with Ohio State, the Buckeyes will advance to the title game by virtue of its head-to-head win over Indiana. If it’s the Ducks, Oregon will boast a better record against common opponents thanks to its win over Ohio State and the Hoosiers’ loss.

But if Indiana loses to Washington and beats Purdue while Iowa wins out, the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes will be tied for second, so long as Oregon and Ohio State each lose one of their last two games. By way of record against common opponents, the Hoosiers’ win over Minnesota—and Iowa’s loss—would break the tie and allow Indiana to advance to the title game. For an Indiana team that has lived dangerously this season, their fans would appreciate it if the program could avoid this scenario.

Oregon Ducks

Against all odds, Dan Lanning's Ducks are still alive in the Big Ten championship game chase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Path No. 1 to Big Ten championship game: Oregon still has an outside shot at making the Big Ten title game, but they need to take care of their own business and get some help from their friendly foes in the conference. Each path requires the Ducks to win out against Michigan State and Washington. In the case of this first path, Oregon also needs Indiana, Ohio State and Iowa to lose one of their final two games, and the Ducks would meet the Bruins in the Big Ten title game. Such a scenario would create a three-way tie with Indiana and Ohio State, one in which the Ducks hold the edge, thanks to its superior record against common conference opponents.

Path No. 2 to Big Ten championship game: Here’s where things get a bit more tricky. The Ducks still need to win out. They still need Indiana and Iowa to lose one of their final two games. But they also need UCLA to lose both of their final two games. Such a doomsday scenario in the Big Ten would mean that Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State and UCLA would be tied in the standings, and the Ducks would advance to the title game by way of its record against common opponents of Indiana and UCLA.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Path No. 1 to Big Ten championship game: The Buckeyes, like the Ducks, are still alive in the Big Ten title race but need things to fall into place to get to Indianapolis. Should the Buckeyes win out and the Hoosiers and Ducks each drop a game, Ohio State would be tied with Indiana for second place in the Big Ten standings, and would advance to the title game by way of its head-to-head victory over the Hoosiers.

Path No. 2 to Big Ten championship game: If the Buckeyes and Hoosiers win out, the Ducks drop a game and UCLA loses both games, Ohio State would take on Indiana in the title game, edging out the Bruins by way of its record against common opponents of Michigan and USC, each of whom the Bruins would have lost to in this scenario.

Path No. 3 to Big Ten championship game: Ohio State can also advance to the title game by way of a three-team tiebreaker with Indiana and Iowa, given its head-to-head wins over both teams. Of the remaining potential tiebreaker scenarios, of which there are several, Ohio State could find itself in the Big Ten title game should it be in a four-team tie with Indiana, Iowa and Oregon by way of its combined conference opponents’ record.

Path No. 4 to Big Ten championship game: In the ultimate Big Ten tiebreaker-mageddon, the Buckeyes currently project to advance to the Big Ten title game should there be a five-way tie in the standings with Indiana, Iowa, Oregon and UCLA. The Buckeyes would edge UCLA by way of its common opponent record and would win the tiebreaker against the Hoosiers, Hawkeyes and Ducks thanks to its (current) superior conference opponent record. Anyone else’s head spinning?

Iowa Hawkeyes

Path to Big Ten championship game: The Hawkeyes? Yes, the Hawkeyes, in a situation reminiscent of the Avengers’ lone win in millions of simulations against Thanos, have one shot to cleanly make it to Indianapolis. They must win out, the Bruins must win out, Indiana must lose twice, Ohio State must lose to Nebraska, and Oregon must lose to Washington. In that case, Iowa would have sole possession of second place in the Big Ten and would take on the Bruins in the title game. If even one of those things doesn’t happen, the Hawkeyes will likely be Thanos-snapped out of the Big Ten title game picture.

How the SEC’s top teams can make conference championship game

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart and Georgia are the lead dogs in the SEC championship race. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Path No. 1 to SEC championship game: Georgia can earn a spot in the SEC title game with a win over South Carolina this Saturday.

Path No. 2 to SEC championship game: Should the Bulldogs lose to South Carolina, they can still advance to the title game by way of various tiebreakers. If Georgia ends up in a three-way tie with Alabama and Tennessee, the Bulldogs would advance by way of its head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide.

Path No. 3 to SEC championship game: There is also a universe where the Dawgs drop Saturday’s game to South Carolina and finish in a four-way tie with the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. Such a scenario would invoke the SEC’s fourth tiebreaker of conference opponent winning percentage, giving the Bulldogs a chance to advance depending on how a couple of other games in the SEC play out this weekend, most notably Missouri-Kentucky and Oklahoma-Texas A&M. Should conference opponent winning percentage fail to break such a tie, it could come down to the fifth tiebreaker, capped relative total scoring margin vs. all conference opponents. But obviously, Georgia hopes to avoid this headache and just win against the Gamecocks Saturday.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Path No. 1 to SEC championship game: The simplest path for the Crimson Tide involves securing a win against Auburn next weekend coupled with one loss each from Texas and Tennessee in their final two games. Alabama would have sole possession of second place and would take on Georgia in the title game.

Path No. 2 to SEC championship game: Should Alabama lose to Auburn next weekend, its only possible path to the title game comes via a three-way tie with Tennessee and Texas. Such a tie would be broken by the conference opponent winning percentage of the three tied teams, the highest mark of which is currently owned by the Tide in the slimmest of margins. That is highly subject to change though, so the cleanest path for the Tide remains beating Auburn and hoping for a loss each from Tennessee and Texas.

Texas Longhorns

Path No. 1 to SEC championship game: The Longhorns don’t control their own destiny anymore when it comes to the SEC title game, so they must win out against Arkansas and Texas A&M while receiving help. In this scenario, the Longhorns and Crimson Tide each win the remaining conference games on their schedules to finish in a 7-2 tie for second, while Tennessee drops a game. Texas would win the tiebreaker over Alabama due to its superior record against common conference opponents.

Path No. 2 to SEC championship game: Texas’s second path to the title game involves an Alabama loss to Auburn and Tennessee winning out. In this case, the Longhorns and Volunteers would be tied at 7-2, and Texas would win the tiebreaker thanks to its head-to-head win over Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers

Path No. 1 to SEC championship game: The Volunteers have one clear path to the SEC championship game. Tennessee needs to win out and for Texas to lose one game. At that point, regardless of what happens with the Tide, the Volunteers are headed to the title game, either with an Alabama loss giving them sole possession of second place behind Georgia, or by winning the tiebreaker over Alabama thanks to its head-to-head win over the Tide.

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