Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies are off to a 4-0 start in the 2026-27 season, and they’ll face their second big-time test of the campaign on Wednesday night.

The No. 3 Huskies will go on the road to take on the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats, who are 3-1 through four games, losing to the only ranked opponent they’ve played against in UCLA. The Wildcats lost multiple players to the NBA, including first-round picks Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. That has left a very different roster around big man Motiejus Krivas in the 2026-27 campaign.

This is the second season in a row that UConn and Arizona are facing off in non-conference play, and the Wildcats are looking to win for the second year in a row after they knocked off UConn in Storrs in the 2025-26 season.

The Huskies already knocked off the defending champion Michigan Wolverines in a rematch of last year’s title game, and they have another win against a Power Four team in the Ohio State Buckeyes under their belt.

As a result, UConn is set as just a 3.5-point road underdog in this game against the Wildcats, who are getting a ton of production out of sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov (23.3 points per game) in the 2026-27 season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this massive top-25 showdown on Wednesday.

UConn vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UConn +3.5 (-118)

Arizona -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

UConn: +140

Arizona: -166

Total

148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)



UConn vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: McKale Center at ALKEME Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

UConn record: 4-0

Arizona record: 3-1

UConn vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Braylon Mullins, Guard, UConn

Sophomore guard Braylon Mullins could have entered the NBA Draft after a solid rookie season, but he opted to come back to school.

That’s turned out to be a good move to this point, as Mullins is the Huskies’ leading scorer (18.8 points per game) while shooting 37.1 percent from 3. Mullins and veteran guard Silas Demary Jr. have led the Huskies this season, and UConn needs both players to be on their game if they want to upset Arizona on the road.

Mullins has an NBA skill with his 3-point shooting, but he has a slighter frame which makes him a target at times on defense. If he can round into form as a stronger defender and all-around scorer (he seems well on his way there in this 2026-27 season), he could be a lottery pick in next year’s draft.

UConn vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

These teams are No. 8 (UConn) and No. 10 (Arizona) in KenPom’s latest rankings, but I do think it’s notable that the Wildcats already dropped a game against a solid UCLA team this season.

UConn has been battle tested as well and passed with flying colors, and there’s a lot of value in having multiple experienced guards on the roster. The Wildcats lost both Burries and Jaden Bardley, which may make things tough against a UConn team that is No. 6 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Last season, the Huskies only lost five games (two to St. John’s), and Arizona was their lone out of conference loss. While the Wildcats return a few players from last year’s team, the top-line talent (Burries, Peat) is no longer there.

There is a lot of young guard play for Arizona, including sophomore Derek Dixon, freshman Caleb Holt, sophomore Bryce James, freshman Cameron Holmes. The Wildcats have gotten solid production from them so far, but it’s worth noting that the team shot under 40 percent from the floor and turned it over 11 times in the loss to UCLA.

UConn is an even tougher opponent with a ton of experience on the roster. I trust Hurley and the Huskies – even on the road – to cover and potentially get the upset win.

Pick: UConn +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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