Arizona vs. Utah football betting odds, point spread, moneyline and over/under for Week 12

The Arizona Wildcats are approaching the biggest game of the season, and one of the biggest home games in recent memory, on Saturday evening when the undefeated Utah Utes come to Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12) still has an outside shot at making the Big 12 championship game, and was recently ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff top 25 teams heading into this week's showdown.

Meanwhile No. 2 Utah is one of two undefeated teams in the country after securing an epic 28-20 win over rival BYU in the Holy War last Saturday.

Can Arizona's home-field advantage make the difference?

Oct 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats mascot Wilbur hypes up the ZonaZoo during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only two of Utah's nine wins are against ranked opponents: No. 14 Houston and No. 9 BYU, both by eight points, and both at the friendly confines of Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

This will be Utah's first - and only - road matchup against a top 25 team this season, making this a crucial test for both the Utes and Wildcats.

Utah beat Iowa State by two touchdowns on the road in Week 4 and crushed Cincinnati, 49-25, in Cincinnati two weeks ago, but they did struggle in Colorado - only beating the 1-5 Buffs by 3.

Arizona is hoping for a boisterous crowd on Saturday, with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff coming to town along with program legend Rob Gronkowski. The Utes are relatively untested in big time road games, a potential avenue for Arizona to pull off a stunner and put the college football world on notice.

Arizona faces a challenge containing Utah quarterback Devon Dampier

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Utes are led by star quarterback Devon Dampier, who has a stellar 20-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year, along with 2,053 passing yards and another 482 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

The senior is among the best dual-threat QBs in college football, and he'll make life difficult for Arizona's defense with his ability to sling it downfield or tuck and run. A beat up Arizona secondary is an additional challenge for the Wildcats, who must contain star wideout Braden Pegan in order to win this football game.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's massive home matchup against No. 2 Utah.

Arizona vs. Utah betting odds, spread and TV information

Spread: Utah -2.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona +112, Utah -134

Over/under: 54.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 3-6, Utah 8-1

Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 14

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV channel: FOX

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.