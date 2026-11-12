Arizona vs. Utah football betting odds, point spread, moneyline and over/under for Week 12
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The Arizona Wildcats are approaching the biggest game of the season, and one of the biggest home games in recent memory, on Saturday evening when the undefeated Utah Utes come to Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Arizona (7-2, 4-2 in Big 12) still has an outside shot at making the Big 12 championship game, and was recently ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff top 25 teams heading into this week's showdown.
Meanwhile No. 2 Utah is one of two undefeated teams in the country after securing an epic 28-20 win over rival BYU in the Holy War last Saturday.
Can Arizona's home-field advantage make the difference?
Only two of Utah's nine wins are against ranked opponents: No. 14 Houston and No. 9 BYU, both by eight points, and both at the friendly confines of Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
This will be Utah's first - and only - road matchup against a top 25 team this season, making this a crucial test for both the Utes and Wildcats.
Utah beat Iowa State by two touchdowns on the road in Week 4 and crushed Cincinnati, 49-25, in Cincinnati two weeks ago, but they did struggle in Colorado - only beating the 1-5 Buffs by 3.
Arizona is hoping for a boisterous crowd on Saturday, with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff coming to town along with program legend Rob Gronkowski. The Utes are relatively untested in big time road games, a potential avenue for Arizona to pull off a stunner and put the college football world on notice.
Arizona faces a challenge containing Utah quarterback Devon Dampier
The Utes are led by star quarterback Devon Dampier, who has a stellar 20-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year, along with 2,053 passing yards and another 482 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
The senior is among the best dual-threat QBs in college football, and he'll make life difficult for Arizona's defense with his ability to sling it downfield or tuck and run. A beat up Arizona secondary is an additional challenge for the Wildcats, who must contain star wideout Braden Pegan in order to win this football game.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's massive home matchup against No. 2 Utah.
Arizona vs. Utah betting odds, spread and TV information
Spread: Utah -2.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Arizona +112, Utah -134
Over/under: 54.5 points
Records against the spread: Arizona 3-6, Utah 8-1
Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Saturday, Nov. 14
Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV channel: FOX
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB