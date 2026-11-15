2026 Heisman Trophy Odds: Jeremiah Smith Returns to Odds-On Favorite; Devon Dampier Rises, CJ Carr Drops

Only two weeks remain in the college football regular season, and the Heisman market has changed again.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith – who had been favored to win this award earlier this season – has returned to top spot in the odds to win the Heisman after a second straight 100-yard day with a score.

Smith has been as consistent as they come for the Buckeyes, who have seen their College Football Playoff odds take a hit with Julian Saying injured. The star wideout had 117 receiving yards and a score in a win over Northwestern, pushing him all the way up from +320 to -140 in the latest odds.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr had taken the top spot after a win over the Miami Hurricanes in Week 10, but Carr’s play in a blowout win over Boston College wasn’t enough to keep him in that spot. In fact, he fell all the way back to fourth in the odds behind Smith, Miami’s Darian Mensah and Utah’s Devon Dampier.

There seems to be a clear top four in the odds to win the Heisman while Gunner Stockton (+2500) is a bit of an outsider in fifth. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has a pretty strong case since Georgia is one of the best teams in the country, but he doesn’t have an impressive counting stats as some of the other quarterbacks in this market.

The biggest win in college football on Saturday may have been by the Texas Longhorns, as they upset the LSU Tigers, putting themselves in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff. Arch Manning’s Heisman odds rose as a result, but he’s a major underdog (+12500) to win this award. Manning didn’t play a great game against LSU, but he did lead a touchdown drive in the closing seconds for the win.

A lot could change in this market over the next two weeks – we’ve seen three different players favored over the last three weeks – but it appears Smith is in the driver’s seat to win this award as he continues a history season at receiver.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: -140

Darian Mensah: +350

Devon Dampier: +550

CJ Carr: +1100

Gunner Stockton: +2500

Keelon Russell: +4500

Gio Lopez: +6000

Arch Manning: +12500

Drew Mestemaker: +12500

Jeremiah Smith Returns to Top of Heisman Odds

Smith failed to clear the 100-yard mark in multiple games in a row, but he’s picked up 250 yards and two scores over his last two games, pushing him back into the top spot in the Heisman odds.

This season, the Ohio State star has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 scores. He’s been by far the best receiver in college football, especially with Malachi Toney (ankle) done for the regular season.

Smith has Nebraska and Michigan left on the schedule, and while the Buckeyes are facing an uphill battle to make the CFB Playoff, Smith’s numbers speak for themselves even with the Buckeyes forced to use a backup quarterback.

Devon Dampier Continues to Rise in Heisman Market

The undefeated Utah Utes nearly were upset on Saturday night against a ranked Arizona Wildcats team, but four scores from Devon Dampier (two rushing, two passing) helped Utah remain undefeated.

The Utes quarterback completed just 13 of his 25 passes, but he made a lot of big plays, throwing for 204 yards and rushing for another 100 on 14 carries.

This season, Dampier has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,257 yards, 22 scores and eight picks while rushing for 582 yards and nine scores. He may be the best dual-threat quarterback in the CFB Playoff conversation, and if Utah goes undefeated, it’ll certainly boost his odds to win the Heisman.

CJ Carr Falls in Heisman Odds Despite Win

Carr was +150 to win the Heisman after knocking off Miami in Week 10, but he’s fallen back to fourth in this market despite Notre Dame picking up another win.

Carr threw for 217 yards, two scores and one pick in a win over Boston College, giving him 23 scores and just two picks in the 2026 season.

Notre Dame’s soft schedule hasn’t helped Carr’s Heisman case, but he may be a little undervalued at this price with two weeks left in the regular season.

Darian Mensah Remains in No. 2 Spot to Win Heisman

Darian Mensah has been in the top three in the odds to win the Heisman all season long, and he led Miami to a huge win over Duke in Week 11 to keep it in the mix to make the CFB Playoff.

Miami may need to win out in ACC action to avoid falling out of the top 12 in the country, especially since it lost to Notre Dame – the one top-flight opponent it had on the schedule.

Mensah has been arguably the best passer in the country, and he threw for 382 yards without Malachi Toney in the win over Duke.

This season, Mensah has completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 3,076 yards, 29 scores and just two picks for Miami, adding 144 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.