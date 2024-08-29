Arizona Wildcats QB Noah Fifita Gushes About Superstar Receiver
The Arizona Wildcats have one of the best returning duos in the country and they still seem to have as much chemistry as ever heading into the year.
When speaking to the media ahead of the first game of their season, Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita got the chance to talk about teammate Tetairoa McMillan and ran with it.
"When you talk about [McMillan], the first thing you think about is all the special intangibles that he has and the athleticism that is God-given for him," said Fifita. "Having that time with Coach [Bobby] Wade and Coach [Cullen] Carroll on the side, you could kind of just see him building his repertoire from his speed and his strength to little tricks you have never seen him comfortable doing."
The talented receiver is a natural athlete in the body of someone that should dominate college competition, standing at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds. The idea of him adding more refined skill to what he already brings to the table should be intimidating for opponents, but should also be expected.
"He is trying new things in one-on-ones and he's trying new things in the game and it's going to make him an even better receiver. When you take the best player in the country and give him more tools, it is kind of scary what he's going to do this year," said his quarterback.
As a freshman, with Jayden De Laura under center, McMillan was already able to show some big play ability. He had 39 catches for 702 yards with an impressive eight touchdowns in his first year as the team's third option.
He finished first in the Pac-12 in Yards per reception among qualified players that season. Then he made what was already a huge jump as a sophomore when Fifta took over the offense.
His yards per catch went down a little bit, but the overall rise in production more than made up for it. He jumped up to 90 catches with 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns during his second season.
That's what he was able to do when sharing the work load with Jacob Cowing. With Cowing now in the NFL, McMillan's importance rises.
Along with the Hawai'i native getting even better this offseason, Fifita should also be looking at an improved season. His first season as a starter was very impressive, 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The duo should put up huge numbers as they take on the new-look Big 12 for the first time.