Texas Tech vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were expected to run away with the Big 12, but after a few stumbles out of the gate, they're still sitting with an undefeated 4-0 record and ranked as the No. 12 team in the country.

They'll put their undefeated record on the line in Week 5 when they hit the road to take on the 2-2 Colorado Buffaloes.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech -13 (-105)

Colorado +13 (-112)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -525

Colorado +400

Total

OVER 50.5 (-110)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. Colorado How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 3

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Texas Tech record: 4-0

Colorado record: 2-2

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Colorado is 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Texas Tech is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Colorado is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Key Player to Watch

Will Hammond, QB - Texas Tech Red Raiders

If Texas Tech wants to win the Big 12, they're going to need their quarterback to improve on some early-season mistakes. Will Hammond has completed 69% of passes for 8.3 yards per throw, but he has thrown only four touchdowns to five interceptions, and that's coming against far inferior competition. If he doesn't fix his turnover issue against better defenses, the Red Raiders will eventually come up short.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Prediction and Best Bet

As low as I am on Texas Tech compared to their preseason expectations, I simply can't bet on Colorado in this spot. They come into this week ranking 79th in adjusted net EPA per play, and they have a net success rate of -3.3%. They were steamrolled 41-7 by Northwestern, and now they face a Red Raiders team that's much better than the Wildcats, even when they don't have their best stuff.

The Red Raiders' problems through the first few weeks can certainly be solved, and last week's near-perfect performance against Sam Houston State is a positive sign that things are trending in the right direction. They currently rank 17th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play. I'll lay the points with Texas Tech.

Pick: Texas Tech -13 (-105) via BetMGM

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