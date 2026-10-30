How to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech football: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time
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Brent Brennan and the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats have an opportunity to make some real noise in the Big 12, and nationally, on Saturday morning when they take on No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Both Arizona and Texas Tech are 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play, with Arizona falling at BYU in Provo in Week 2 thanks to a scoreless second half, while the Red Raiders stumbled last Saturday at Cincinnati, falling 37-24 to the same Bearcats team Arizona defeated comfortably, 34-7, in Week 5.
This Halloween battle is also a homecoming for Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who played quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2008-2012, throwing for 4,205 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior before embarking on a brief professional career in the CFL.
Arizona's offense faces a major test against Texas Tech
Texas Tech is one of the best defensive teams in the entire country, and they will certainly challenge an Arizona offense that scored 91 combined points in the past two games against West Virginia and Iowa State.
The Red Raiders rank second in the entire country with 13 total interceptions, five of which have been returned for touchdowns - tied with Alabama for the most in college football.
Linebacker John Curry leads Tech with three picks, while Austin Romaine, Brice Pollock, Amier Boyd, and Peyton Morgan all have two each.
Noah Fifita has done an excellent job taking care of the football this season, posting an excellent 18-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he has struggled with turnovers in the first quarter - and another one could really derail this team on the road this Saturday.
What Arizona needs to pull off the upset
Fifita is key to a win for the Wildcats, as he often is, but Arizona will also need to handle the physicality of Texas Tech's offensive line, who have helped the Red Raiders post excellent rushing numbers this season.
Led by J'Koby Williams - who has 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season - Texas Tech is extremely effective at moving the chains and winning the time of possession battle. If Arizona can do what they did to good rushing teams like Cincinnati and West Virginia, they will have a far better chance at pulling off the upset and positioning themselves as one of the two best teams in the Big 12 heading into November.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Texas Tech this Saturday in Lubbock.
Arizona vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream
Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Game time: 9:00 AM MST
Where: Galaxy Stadium (Lubbock, TX)
How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM
How to stream: Fubo
How to watch: ESPN
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB