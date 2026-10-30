How to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech football: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time

Brent Brennan and the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats have an opportunity to make some real noise in the Big 12, and nationally, on Saturday morning when they take on No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Both Arizona and Texas Tech are 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in Big 12 play, with Arizona falling at BYU in Provo in Week 2 thanks to a scoreless second half, while the Red Raiders stumbled last Saturday at Cincinnati, falling 37-24 to the same Bearcats team Arizona defeated comfortably, 34-7, in Week 5.

This Halloween battle is also a homecoming for Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who played quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2008-2012, throwing for 4,205 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior before embarking on a brief professional career in the CFL.

Arizona's offense faces a major test against Texas Tech

Texas Tech defenders Ansel Nedore (33), Malik Esquerra (24) and Austin Romaine react to a stop against Abilene Christian during a non-conference Division I football game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is one of the best defensive teams in the entire country, and they will certainly challenge an Arizona offense that scored 91 combined points in the past two games against West Virginia and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders rank second in the entire country with 13 total interceptions, five of which have been returned for touchdowns - tied with Alabama for the most in college football.

Linebacker John Curry leads Tech with three picks, while Austin Romaine, Brice Pollock, Amier Boyd, and Peyton Morgan all have two each.

Noah Fifita has done an excellent job taking care of the football this season, posting an excellent 18-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he has struggled with turnovers in the first quarter - and another one could really derail this team on the road this Saturday.

What Arizona needs to pull off the upset

Oct 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifita is key to a win for the Wildcats, as he often is, but Arizona will also need to handle the physicality of Texas Tech's offensive line, who have helped the Red Raiders post excellent rushing numbers this season.

Led by J'Koby Williams - who has 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season - Texas Tech is extremely effective at moving the chains and winning the time of possession battle. If Arizona can do what they did to good rushing teams like Cincinnati and West Virginia, they will have a far better chance at pulling off the upset and positioning themselves as one of the two best teams in the Big 12 heading into November.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on Texas Tech this Saturday in Lubbock.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Game time: 9:00 AM MST

Where: Galaxy Stadium (Lubbock, TX)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: Fubo

How to watch: ESPN