Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Arizona Wildcats Face UCF Knights
UCF Knights host Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in what it calls its “Space Game,” and guess what? The Knights have never lost when they play that game.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 in Big 12) and the Knights (3-5, 1-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time in a contest that both desperately need if they want to make it to a bowl game. Both need to win three of their final four games to clinch a bowl bid.
The Wildcats have made that their stated goal now that a berth in the Big 12 Conference title game is now out of the question. Arizona doesn’t appear to have any new injuries this week, so that’s a plus.
UCF has been making changes all week. Coach Gus Malzahn fired defensive coordinator Ted Roof and handed offensive play-calling duties — his domain since he arrived at UCF — to offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.
Plus, he hasn’t named a starting quarterback for the game, though he said earlier this week that he has a “good idea” who it will be.
So there will be intrigue all the way up to kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Arizona 34, UCF 28
Last week I wrote here that I have a rule — I don’t take a team when it has to travel three time zones. So, last week I took Arizona and it lost to West Virginia, which had to cross three time zones to play the game. So, naturally, I should take UCF, right? Yeah, I’m taking the Wildcats. The Knights are moving in an awful direction right now. I saw them in person two weeks ago in Iowa State and while running R.J. Harvey is as tough as they come, he can’t play quarterback. What worries me is that I’m not sure any of the quarterbacks UCF has can play quarterback. And the play behind center will make the difference.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Arizona 42, UCF 40
Both teams got off to hot starts in 2024 but couldn’t keep the momentum. Now UCF has made a change at defensive coordinator. With Arizona having almost enough defensive injuries to man a team on its own, the game is surely to be a high-scoring affair. It will all come down to quarterback Noah Fifita, who finally did a good job protecting the football last week in the loss against West Virginia. Despite the loss, the Wildcats quarterback did not throw an interception for the first time this year. If he can do that again, they have a good chance of snapping their four-game losing streak.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Arizona 38, UCF 31
The 2024 campaign quickly spiraled downward for Arizona, as bowl eligibility is up in the air. If the Wildcats want to improve their odds of receiving an invite, they need to handle business on the road against UCF. That is what they will do as the duo of Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will power the Wildcats to a much-needed victory heading into the bye.