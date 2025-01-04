Who will replace Tetairoa McMillan? Arizona adds transfer portal talent at receiver
Coming off a tough 2024 season, Brent Brennan turned to the transfer portal to boost the Arizona Wildcats heading into the offseason.
Brennan and the Wildcats added 15 players during the December college football transfer portal window — including three wide receivers.
With Tetairoa McMillan headed to the NFL, Brennan is targeting wide receiver talent to give quarterback Noah Fifita multiple targets in 2025. Arizona has four promising pass catchers returning in 2025: sophomore Chris Hunter (35 catches, 323 yards), junior Jeremiah Patterson (26 catches, 196 yards), freshman Devin Hyatt (7 catches, 109 yards) and junior tight end Sam Olson (13 catches, 196 yards).
Here are three promising receivers Arizona added through the transfer portal:
Kris Hutson, Washington State
A 5-foot-11, sixth-year senior, Hutson was a big-time prospect out of St. John Bosco High School in Southern California. He played his first four seasons at Oregon before transferring to Washington State last year. He had his most productive season as a Cougar, catching 54 passes for 683 yards and 2 touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards after the catch this season and routinely flashed his speed in the open field. He had his best game against Boise State, catching 9 passes for 126 yards.
Tre Spivey, Kansas State
A 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, Spivey is coming back to his home state. Spivey starred at Hamilton High School in Chandler. His father is former Major League Baseball player Junior Spivey. He saw limited action for Kansas State this season, catching 14 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He gives Fifita another big target with a ton of upside.
Luke Wysong, New Mexico
A 5-foot-10 junior, Wysong is coming off a big season for New Mexico. He caught 69 passes for 840 yards, which comes out to an average of 7 receptions for 84 yards per game. In a 61-31 loss to Arizona in late August, Wysong torched the Wildcats for 8 catches, 129 yards and a touchdown.
Here's the complete list of Arizona transfer portal additions as of Jan. 3:
Arizona Transfer Portal Additions (15)
Tristan Bounds, offensive tackle, Michigan
Jordan Brown, offensive tackle, Georgia Tech
Ty Buchanan, offensive lineman, Texas Tech
Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas
Michael Dansby, cornerback, San Jose State
Ka'ena Decambra, offensive tackle, Hawaii
Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, safety, Stanford
Kris Hutson, wide receiver, Washington State
Braedyn Locke, QB, Wisconsin
Ismail Mahdi, running back, Texas State
Deshawn McKnight, defensive lineman, Appalachian State
Mike Mitchell, running back, Utah
Chancellor Owens, defensive end, Northwestern State
Tre Spivey, wide receiver, Kansas State
Luke Wysong, wide receiver, New Mexico
And here's the complete list of Arizona transfer portal losses as of Jan. 3:
Arizona Transfer Portal Losses (25)
Keyan Burnett, tight end, (Kansas)
Jai-ayviauynn Celestine, cornerback, (Florida International)
Tacario Davis, cornerback (Washington)
Tristan Davis, defensive line (uncommitted)
Brayden Dorman, quarterback, (uncommitted)
Cyrus Durham, defensive end, (uncommitted)
Nicholas Fernandez, defensive line, (uncommitted)
Demetrius Freeney, cornerback, (Boise State)
Anthony Garcia, quarterback, (uncommitted)
JT Hand, offensive line, (Oregon State)
Jackson Holman, wide receiver, (uncommitted)
Brandon Johnson, running back, (uncommitted)
AJ Jones, wide receiver, (Middle Tennessee)
Kamuela Ka'aihue, linebacker, (uncommitted)
Emmanuel Karnley, cornerback, (Miami)
Rayshon Luke, running back, (uncommitted)
Gunner Maldonado, safety, (Kansas State)
Jacob Manu, linebacker, (Washington)
Wendell Moe, offensive line, (Tennessee)
Reymello Murphy, wide receiver, (UConn)
Elijha Payne, offensive tackle, (Delaware State)
Malachi Riley, wide receiver, (uncommitted)
Jonah Rodriguez, offensive line, (uncommitted)
Dorian Thomas, tight end, (uncommitted)
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, defensive line, (uncommitted)
Withdrew (3)
Treydan Stukes, defensive back
Genesis Smith, defensive back
Dalton Johnson, safety