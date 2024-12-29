Arizona Adds Former Utah Running Back Mike Mitchell Out of Transfer Portal
The additions keep coming for Arizona this offseason.
Knowing they needed to overhaul this roster after a disappointing campaign where the Wildcats drastically underperformed, Brent Brennan and his coaching staff have attacked the transfer portal and added some potential difference makers.
That's going to be important for Arizona.
They have plenty to replace based on graduations and players turning professional before even looking at those who put their names into the portal and have committed elsewhere.
Offensive playmakers are certainly needed after Tetairoa McMillan declared for the draft, especially since that unit was poor even with the program's all-time leading receiver on the roster.
The latest player the Wildcats landed out of the portal is former Utah running back Mike Mitchell.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder was a three-star in the 2023 class.
He redshirted his freshman season before getting action this past campaign, totaling 158 yards rushing and a touchdown on 47 carries.
Mitchell is an addition who could make an impact next year and beyond with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
He also becomes the second running back Arizona has grabbed out of the portal, joining former Texas State star Ismail Mahdi who figures to compete with Kedrick Reescano for the starting role.
The Wildcats have to replace Quali Conley, Rayshon Luke and Brandon Johnson, with Conley being lost to graduation and the latter two looking to transfer.
A three-headed attack consisting of Mahdi, who led the FBS level in all-purpose yards during the 2023 season, Reescano, who produced 359 yards on the ground in a backup role, and Mitchell, who could be a productive player at the collegiate level, should have this offense much better positioned to move the ball consistently in 2025.