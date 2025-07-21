Brent Brennan, Arizona Wildcats 2025 Defensive Tackle Preview
The defensive tackle room for Arizona heading into this season is highlighted by a pair of transfers.
The first being a reunion in Tucson with Tiaoalii Savea transferring back to Arizona after one season at Texas where he appeared in four games last year. The redshirt senior spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 19 total games. He emerged as a bigger threat for UA in 2023 where he combined for 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
“He is a great player. He’s really a leader on the (defensive line),” DE Dominic Lolesio said during spring camp. “(He’s) soft spoken, doesn’t say too much. His actions speak louder than his words do. He’s been the same since when I was a freshman and he left and came back. He is still the same guy. It’s good to have a solid leader on this D-line and continue to work.”
The other significant addition through the transfer portal was Deshawn McNight, who joined the Wildcats after appearing in 14 games at UT Martin during the previous season. He totaled 21 tackles with one forced fumble, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks last year.
“He brings experience. I think there is a calmness about him being a veteran that it’s the unspoken word and his presence inside the room helps a lot of the young guys in there,” defensive line coach Joe Salave’a said on what McNight brings to the group. “But again it’s lead by action, not by words and that’s the exciting thing about Deshawn… He speaks with a lot of high regard from the younger players, and part of that is because he’s been there. Now is his opportunity to compete and see if he can be part of the rotation here to help elevate this room.”
Jarra Anderson, Julian Savaiinaea and Leroy Palu fill out the rest of the defensive tackle room for the Wildcats.
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales talked during spring camp about his ideal rotation on the defensive line being seven-to-nine different players. Salave’a agreed on that number.
“Just the nature of the speed of the game and the tempo, you don’t want to drop off in the quality of the play that is taking place,” he said. “But, we want to get the best 11 guys on the field regardless.”
