Tia Savea Becoming an Anchor on the Defensive Line
Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea has emerged as a prime transfer on the interior at a time when that spot desperately needed more players.
"That was definitely a piece we wanted to grow." Dalton Johnson said when asked what improved in spring practice. "I think they understood the task that was at hand and that was to go to work. I believe that games are won in the trenches, so you know we had to build our trenches up and I think they've done a great spring. The back end relies on our trench boys, so we're very grateful for them and glad that they
Savea has been described as a mostly quiet person, but his play style on the line is loud and explosive. He is perhaps the perfect fit for a rebuilding Arizona defense that has new coaches at defensive line, linebackers, and coordinator.
Fellow defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio described Savea as a "really great player on the D-line."
He continued, "He's soft spoken, doesn't say too much. He just, you know, his actions speak louder than his words do. He's been the same since when I was a freshman when he left and came back and he's still the same guy. It's good to have a solid leader on the D-line and continue to work."
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Savea transferred to the University of Texas in 2024 after two years with the Wildcats, following the coach that recruited him to UCLA, Johnny Nansen.
Nansen took a defensive coordinator job with Arizona under former head coach Jedd Fisch in 2022 and Savea followed. After the 10-3, 2023 season that saw Arizona win the Alamo Bowl, Nansen then left for Texas to pursue a co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach gig and Fisch took a head coaching job with Washington. Once again, Savea followed Nansen.
In those first two years with Arizona, Savea suited up for 19 games and started in five of those. He had 36 tackles, eight TFLs, 1.5 sacks and one takeaway.
In five games played for the Longhorns, the former four-star recruit out of Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas had four tackles, with one being for a loss of yards.
After playing under the same coach for four years, Savea decided to transfer back to Tucson under a completely new defensive regime in defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and line coach Joe Salave'a
Salave'a recruited Savea out of high school and tried to get him to join the Oregon Ducks when he still coached there.
Salave'a stated that he was "really excited when I got in the building and I was told that Tia was deciding to come back this way here.
Salave'a continued, "I think the biggest thing that Tia is trying to work through is understanding how we do things here now with Coach Danny Gonzales and his defense and what his role is.
"Tia is just, right now, worried about him and how he can improve himself. Part of that is if Tia, like I know what he can become-If Tia continues on that trend, it's gonna elevate everybody else in that room. because he's a big man that can move, he's athletic, but he's heavy-handed."
Gonzales said that Savea "Has done some incredible things in the short time" with the Arizona legend. in spring practice, also calling him a "very disruptive" lineman.
Savea has a strong chance to start on the defensive line alongside fellow transfer Deshawn McKnight out of UT Martin. Savea's incredible skill and strength will cause serious problems for opposing Big 12 offensive linemen.
