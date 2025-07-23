Arizona Football Announces Local Media Day
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, meaning Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan will be gearing up for training camp as the Wildcats get ready to roll for the season.
The expectations for Arizona coming into the 2024 season were high. The team started the year ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll with a good number of returning players and stars Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan leading the way.
But, things didn’t go that way for Arizona and Brennan as the team struggled on both sides of the ball and couldn’t get any consistent play going throughout the year.
The Wildcats finished 4-8 on the year and ended the season on a two-game losing streak and lost seven of the last eight games.
Brennan shook things up on the coaching staff and was able to bring in transfers on both sides of the ball to get things back on track.
Now, Arizona is starting the process of gearing up for the 2025 season with training camp starting at the end of July and the first game set for Aug. 30, against Hawaii with a kick-off time of 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
On Tuesday, the team announced that it will hold local media day on July 29 where the whole staff will talk to the media and select players on both sides of the football.
The players on offense that will be joining the media day are Noah Fifita, Kedrick Reescano Ismail Mahdi, Kris Hutson, Chris Hunter, Chubba Ma’ae, Ty Buchanan, Ka’ena Decambra and Keyan Burnett.
“I have two years under my belt now. So using that experience, and then using coach Doege, he's super experienced. He's super smart. One of the best offensive minds I've ever been around,”Fifita said during media day. “So just learning from him, building that relationship with him. I'm trying to be the smartest, most prepared player on the field, and then try to become more of a threat with my legs as well.”
On the defensive side Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, Tre Smith, Tiaoalii Savea, Deshawn McKnight, Riley Wilson, Max Harris and Taye Brown.
“I would definitely say that it was a switch up with a new coaching staff coming in,” Johnson said during media day. “They have their techniques and their ways of doing things and it's kind of blindsiding. But, we decided to stay and bought in to coach Brennan. And the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. But, we have a redemption season coming up.”
Face will get to hear from other players on how they want to improve from the previous season and what to expect for the upcoming year with the team.
