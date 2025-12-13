Former Arizona Linebacker Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

In today's era of college football, transfer portal recruiting is crucial for every college program. Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are expected to be very active once the transfer window opens in January, and several players are already emerging as potential portal targets for the Wildcats.

One of those players is a former SMU linebacker who recently announced his intention to transfer and was very close to signing with Arizona back in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Former Arizona Linebacker Target to Transfer From SMU

On Dec. 12, 247Sports reported on X that Kyle Ferm, a SMU linebacker originally from Glendora, California, plans to enter the transfer portal. Ferm signed with the Mustangs in 2025 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

SMU LB Kyle Ferm (@KyleFerm) plans to enter the portal, his reps @AlecEaston and @michaelsalvo tell @mzenitz and @chris_hummer.



Ferm, a top JUCO prospect in the 2025 class, missed most of the season due to injury. Has 3 years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/NjGvgx8Teu pic.twitter.com/NMMhchoMu3 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 12, 2025

Before singing with the Mustangs last offseason, Ferm was once a Junior College (JUCO) recruit. While he ended up at SMU, Arizona had been pursuing him throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle and came close to landing him.

Brennan and his staff extended an offer to Ferm at the beginning of last Dec and hosted the linebacker on campus in Tucson for an official visit soon after. He had seriously considered committing to the Wildcats but ultimately chose SMU.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that Ferm has entered the transfer portal, the door is open for Arizona to pursue him again. The JUCO product clearly showed interest in the Wildcats last offseason, so it would make sense for him to be still interested in the program this time around.

After signing with SMU, Ferm suffered an injury, which caused him to miss most of the 2025 season. That makes him a somewhat risky target for Arizona, as he hasn't played since his junior college days, but he's still a talented player worth pursuing.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) and defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his final year at Citrus College in 2024, Ferm recorded 50 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception. He was rated as the No. 94 JUCO prospect and the No. 7 JUCO linebacker in the 2025 class by 247Sports and had interest from several Division I programs.

Although he hasn't played a lot of meaningful football at the Power Four level, the 6'3", 232-pound linebacker offers a lot of upside and could make an immediate impact for Arizona in 2026.

Ferm would be a solid portal addition for Brennan and the Wildcats, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to pursue him again in 2026 after narrowly missing out on him in 2025.

