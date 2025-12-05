Arizona Extends Offer to Transfer Portal Tight End

While most of the national recruiting focus remains on the chaos of the 2026 early national signing period, college coaching staffs across the country are beginning to shift their attention to the upcoming transfer portal window in January.

Several college football stars have already entered their names into the transfer portal, including a tight end from Minnesota Duluth, whom Arizona recently offered

Arizona Offers Minnesota Duluth Transfer

On December 2, Luke Dehnicke, a redshirt freshman tight end who was a star for Minnesota Duluth in 2025, announced that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal.

I’d like to thank University of Minnesota Duluth for everything they’ve done for me over the last year. They’ve made me a better teammate and man. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.

6’5 240 lb TE

Stats

61 Rec

1119 yds

14 tds pic.twitter.com/cWDo2zfdzA — Luke Dehnicke (@LDehnicke) December 2, 2025

Shortly after Dehnicke entered the portal, he announced on X that he had received an offer from Arizona, writing, "Arizona offered!" and tagging Wildcats' tight ends coach Josh Miller.

While Minnesota Duluth, a small Division II school, isn't known for producing high-level Power Five transfer talent, Dehnicke is coming off a tremendous 2025 campaign with the Bulldogs. The young tight end recorded 61 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 93.25 yards per game.

Tight end is a position that head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats must upgrade this offseason, as both Sam Olson and Cameron Barmore are set to move on after Arizona's bowl game.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats addressed their need at the position in their 2026 high school recruiting class, bringing in four-star Henry Gabalis, but securing a talented tight end from the portal is a priority for Arizona heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Dehnicke doesn't have a transfer rating from 247Sports or Rivals yet. Still, considering his production at Minnesota Duluth last season, it's safe to assume that several Division I programs will be interested in him. The Wildcats were the second school to offer him, only after Wake Forest, so Brennan and his staff should have the opportunity to get a head start in his recruitment process.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Standing at 6'5" and weighing 240 pounds, Dehnicke projects to have the size and strength to compete in the Big 12 for Arizona. Although bringing in a Division II transfer carries some risk, the former Minnesota Duluth star seems like he would be a solid addition for the Wildcats, and he's definitely a name for Arizona fans to watch once the portal officially opens.

