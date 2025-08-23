Freshman Wide Receiver Making Strides to Improve in Camp
Quarterback Noah Fifita has an almost completely new arsenal of weapons to sling the ball to for the 2025 season and so far, they have looked like they are going to be a dangerous group to deal with in the 2025-26 season.
Transfer receivers Javin "Nunu" Whatley (Chattanooga), Tre Spivey (Kansas State), Kris Hutson (Washington State) and Luke Wysong (New Mexico) have added depth and speed to the room that already featured Chris Hunter and Devin Hyatt. and Jeremiah Patterson as the three main returners.
The Arizona Wildcats added a handful of freshmen as well to add more to the wide receiver room, one of them being Isaiah Mizell, a speedy receiver who adds a ton of vertical threat to the offense.
The 6-foot-6, 164-pound Orlando, FL product offers plenty of talent to a wide receiver room that lost its biggest weapon in McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
- " Isaiah, he's a far way away from home," Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade said. He's doing a great job of really adapting to the change, I think, culturally. And being far away from home, really leaning on the guys within the room."
Mizell broke a single-season receiving touchdown record during his junior year at Boone High School, scoring 21 in a campaign that also saw him catch 49 balls thrown his way for 1057 yards in 11 games.
He stayed consistent in his senior season, catching 43 receptions for 1038 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games.
A former soccer player and district champion in the 100-meter dash in 2023, Mizell has the tools to be a redzone threat in an offense that struggled in that area, reaching that part of the field only 24 times (second fewest in the NCAA) and turning those attempts into touchdowns just 15 times.
- "He's only been playing football for two years," Wade said. "He was a soccer player. He's only been playing since his junior and senior years, so you know that development for him is coming along, and I'm really, really pleased with how much he's taken to coaching."
Although Mizell is still relatively new to football compared to the other receivers in the room, his ability to learn and absorb information as he goes has really helped him progress through spring and fall training camp.
- "I think you're seeing him really mature super fast in his development, as far as paying attention in meetings and taking the teaching from the classroom to the field," Wade said. "Obviously, he is, by far, the boys are gonna hate me for this, but he's the fastest in the room and so he had that skill set and being able to find the ability to be able to start and stop, when to speed cut, when to break, all these type of things that I'm trying to teach him was foreign to him to begin."
While Mizell may not be the clear-cut starter right now, he has a large room of veterans to learn the game more as a first-year collegiate player.
- "My hats off to the older players that are taking him underneath their wing," Wade said. "And having those private talks about the progression and understanding that you're not going to experience the success right away, necessarily and it's not an overnight situation that you're going to be able to get to where you want to go."
With the tools that he has gained throughout camp, he has a chance to make an impact as a freshman and make contributions to the offense.
