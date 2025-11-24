Grading Noah Fifita's Performance in Arizona's Win Over Baylor
Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our grade for quarterback Noah Fifita from Arizona’s win over Baylor.
Noah Fifita’s Stat Line
- Arizona was able to run the ball whenever it wanted to against Baylor, which led to less passes for Fifita. Still, he managed to rack up 183 yards and a touchdown while going 14 of 25 on his passing attempts.
- Grade: C+
Reason
- Throughout the year, Fifita has been one of the better players in the Big 12 and has put himself in contention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. However, against Baylor, he missed some throws that he has made many times this year.
- Plus, Fifita threw an interception, which wasn’t 100% his fault and came on a dropped pass but the ball was put behind the receiver and in a tough situation. Overall he managed to protect the ball and give his team a chance to run it right down the Bears’ throats time-and-time again.
- Not only was Fifita able to get the job done with his arm but he rushed for 33 yards and had a long of 17 yards, which helped extend a critical drive for the Wildcats.
- Now, Fifita will play one more road game against rival ASU in the final game of the regular season. He has been money in his last three road starts with 776 yards passing seven touchdowns and has completed 77% of his passes.
