Grading the Coaching Performance of Brent Brennan Against Baylor
Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.
Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most.
Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.
Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.
Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.
After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our grade for head coach Brent Brennan from Arizona’s win over Baylor.
- Grade: A-
Reason
- Coming into the game, all the talk was about Baylor’s high-powered offensive unit and how the Bears have been able to sling the ball all over the field. In the first quarter, they were able to put up 14 points against the Wildcats.
- However, from that point on, the defense made adjustments and gave up just three points to the Bears the remaining three quarters. Plus, the offense started to find its rhythm and put drives together that attacked the middle of the field and tired out the defensive unit for Baylor.
- Once the Wildcats discovered the weakness in the running game, Arizona ran the ball at will against Baylor and finished the game with 172 yards on 35 rushing attempts.
- Arizona ran the ball not only to set the offense up in the red zone but finished the game with four rushing touchdowns and had another waved off due to a holding call.
- Arizona was trailing 17-14 at the end of the first half and scored 27 unanswered points while shutting out the Bears in the second half.
- Here’s the thing, Brennan was able to make adjustments and keep the game plan on track despite trailing in parts of the game. It was a dominating performance by the Wildcats that were able to secure win No. 8 which doubles the total from the previous season.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our grade from Brennan and what you thought of the team’s performance. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.