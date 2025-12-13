How Alabama and Arizona Compare on Paper

How They Match in Play Style

This season, Arizona and Alabama present contrasting statistical profiles that reflect their differing offensive philosophies. Through the first part of the 2025–26 campaign, Arizona has been a highly efficient shooting team, averaging 88.5 points per game on a .531 field-goal percentage, while also boasting a stout defense that limits opponents to 67.1 points per game per official team stats.

Arizona also scores 6.0 made three-pointers per game at a .375 clip from deep and has a strong assist rate with 19.5 assists per game, indicating good ball movement and shot selection. The Wildcats rank very well in rebounding with 42.3 boards per game and hold a positive scoring margin of 21.4 points, showcasing their ability to control games offensively and on the glass.

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5) dribbles against UTSA Roadrunners center Mo Njie (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

In contrast, Alabama’s statistical identity leans more toward high-volume offense and three-point shooting, with the Crimson Tide averaging 95.1 points per game while attempting close to 36.1 threes per contest and making around 12.6 of them at roughly 34.8% shooting from long range.

Alabama’s approach under coach Nate Oats has been to push tempo and rely on perimeter scoring; the Tide also records a strong free-throw performance with a .751 team percentage and generally good ball movement at 18.2 assists per game. Defensively, they allow more points than Arizona (around 79.2 points per game) and are slightly behind in rebounding with about 40.3 boards per game.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) takes a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key differences between the teams include pace and offensive distribution. Arizona’s efficiency comes from high field-goal percentage and strong interior play complemented by effective perimeter shooting, while Alabama’s strength is its prolific scoring, particularly from beyond the arc, which can overwhelm opponents in fast-paced games.

Defensively, Arizona tends to be more restrictive, holding teams to lower scoring totals and better shooting defense, whereas Alabama’s defense gives up more points but often compensates with offensive firepower. These statistical contrasts set the stage for a compelling matchup where Arizona’s balanced efficiency meets Alabama’s high-octane scoring attack.

What Analytics Say

According to kenpom.com here is how the efficiency of both teams sit.

Arizona

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots a jumper over Denver Pioneers forward Jeremiah Burke (0) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Adjusted offensive efficiency: 123.5 which is good for 9th overall .

Adjusted defensive efficiency: 93.3 which is good for 10th overall.

Net Rating +30.14 Which ranks them as the 6th best team in college basketball.

Alabama

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Preston Murphy Jr. (11) dribbles the ball down court during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Adjusted offensive efficiency: 126.4 which is good for 2nd overall .

Adjusted defensive efficiency: 99.4 which is good for 46th overall.

Net Rating +27.01 Which ranks them as the 13th best team in college basketball.

AP Rankings

The Arizona Wildcats sit on top at No. 1 in the country with a perfect 8-0 record.

The Alabama Crimson Tide sit at No. 12 in the country with a 7-2 overall record.

