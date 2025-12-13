Ranking Possible National Championship Matchups Based on the CFP Bracket
The College Football Playoff will get underway on Friday, Dec. 19, with four games slated in the opening round of play. The top four teams in the country––Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech, have earned first-round byes and won’t take the field until the quarterfinals.
The way the bracket is set up will lead to some very exciting matchups throughout the playoffs. Further still, there are some potential national championship matchups that would be truly exciting to behold.
We’re going to go through and rank the five best potential national championship matchups.
5. (9) Alabama vs. (3) Georgia
This would mark the third matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide this season. It would be a classic rivalry game in a national championship, so there’d be plenty of intrigue. Considering they split the season series with one win apiece, a decisive bout in the national championship could help settle the score between the rivals.
This would also be the third time Alabama and Georgia meet in the national championship game, having done so in 2017 and again in ‘21–– Alabama won in ‘17 before Georgia won in ‘21. It certainly wouldn’t be the most unique matchup, but a Crimson Tide showdown against the Bulldogs would have plenty of buzz, and would make a statement in the debate about conference supremacy.
4. (5) Oregon vs. (2) Ohio State
Oregon and Ohio State met twice last season, once at the Ducks’ home––Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. and the other in the Rose Bowl. Oregon won the first game on its home turf, but it was defeated in the CFP, 41–21, by the eventual champion Buckeyes. The Big Ten foes didn’t meet during the regular season this year, but the two sides could potentially meet in the national championship in what would be nothing short of an electric showdown.
Ohio State boasts the nation’s best defense, and they’d be up against a potent Oregon offense that averaged 38.2 points per game. The Ducks are still seeking the program’s first national championship, and what better way to compete for one than against one of the longtime powerhouses in the sport and the reigning champs?
3. (4) Texas Tech vs. (2) Ohio State
There could genuinely be fewer than 20 total points scored in this game. There are only two teams in the country that surrender fewer points per game than Texas Tech (10.9); Indiana (10.8) and Ohio State (8.2). In order to reach the national championship, the Red Raiders will (most likely) need to get past the Hoosiers, and they’d be rewarded for doing so with a potential matchup against the Buckeyes.
Texas Tech received a major influx of NIL money this past year, and they’ve made the most of it. Can Jacob Rodriguez and the rest of the elite defense shut down two Heisman hopefuls in Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin en route to winning the program’s first national championship? A Texas Tech title would be eye-opening and living proof that making the most of NIL and the transfer portal can have tremendous and immediate results.
Fans of high-scoring games might not love this matchup, but for those with an eye for defense, this would be must-see TV.
2. (1) Indiana vs. (3) Georgia
Curt Cignetti’s team has handled every test thrown at it this season. They defeated Oregon on the road and took down Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. Now, they’ll have their sights set on a national title, and they may need to take down Georgia to achieve that goal.
Georgia has been playing its best football of late, and it’ll look to carry that over into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs picked up statement wins against Texas and Alabama, and look ready for whatever tests the CFP can throw their way. To reach and win the national title game, there’s a good chance Georgia will have to go through the best the Big Ten has to offer. Can it prove the SEC is still the best conference in the sport?
The Bulldogs and Hoosiers have never played against each other, and what better stage for a meeting between the two storied programs than a showdown for a national championship?
1. (1) Indiana vs. (2) Ohio State
Neither road to the championship will be easy, but a Big Ten title rematch on a national championship stage would be a joy to behold for college football fans. These two teams have separated themselves as the best in the sport, both possessing potent offenses and even more stalwart defenses. There were just 26 points scored in total in the Big Ten title game, despite the clash featuring two Heisman hopeful quarterbacks in Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza.
If the Buckeyes and Hoosiers meet in the national championship, there will be plenty on the line. Indiana won its first Big Ten title since 1967, and they could win their first-ever national title with another win over Ohio State, while also preventing their conference foes from becoming the second program ever to win back-to-back national championships in the CFP era.