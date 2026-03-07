Big 12 Schedule Has No. 2 Arizona Prepared for March

Arizona's men's basketball claimed the outright Big 12 title on Monday, achieving the first of its many goals, no matter what happens in the regular-season finale against Colorado on Saturday.

Now, its attention turns to making a deep run in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments, something it has rarely done since its last Final Four appearance in 2001. However, this year's team feels like it has something working in its favor: it's played a menacing Big 12 schedule, featuring many of the country's best teams, and avoided bad losses against its lower tier, unlike some other competitors.

"I think this league forces you to test yourself day-in and day-out," senior forward Tobe Awaka said after beating No. 14 Kansas on Monday. "There's such a dynamic amount of teams with different playing styles. You're going to get tested all throughout, and I think it's a great sort of preparation period -- the conference season through March as well."

"We've taken some hits, last year and this year, but I'm just proud of the way we've bounced back and the way we've been able to galvanize as a group."

Testing Arizona

Arizona was clearly tested throughout Big 12 play. Just look at its schedule. The Wildcats played seven conference games against teams that were ranked at gametime, which mimics the kind of teams it will have to beat to get through the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and beyond.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) blocks a shot by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center.

The Wildcats also took on teams with different playing styles, regardless of record and result. They were challenged physically against Kansas and Texas Tech. They navigated the pressure of a full-court press and closing out a close game against BYU and Baylor. They beat teams that play with a slower pace and rely more on defense, and they did it all with questions about their three-point shooting.



Plus, much of that came in the span of about a month with little rest and time to prepare between weekend and weekday games.

"That's the whole thing about the Big 12," Awaka added. "It does get you ready for March, and I think, during this last stretch, we've played some pretty aggressive teams that sort of try to get you rattled at the beginning of the game, trapping the ball screen and super handsy on defense. "

All that seems like great preparation and scheduling, even if it may have been forced on Arizona by the conference and TV ratings. Nonetheless, the Wildcats found a way to come through, even in big-time environments at places like Kansas, BYU, Baylor, Arizona State, and Houston.

"I think that bodes well for March, when we're in high-level environments, and both teams' crowds are going crazy," Awaka remarked. "We've been tested. We've been trapped before, we've been swarmed before, [and] we've been doubled in the post before. We're just building the repertoire to make our best push in March."

The battles No. 2 Arizona has overcome this season have led to some great accomplishments. But going forward, it's all about finding ways to keep winning and play for a national championship.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd react during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McKale Memorial Center.

Tommy Lloyd Ready for March

Head coach Tommy Lloyd has experience with that as an assistant coach at Gonzaga, and he's hoping that looking to the future instead of highlighting what's already done gets his team to play at its highest level at the perfect time.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) attempts to take the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center.

"The best teams I've been a part of continue to get better week-by-week in March," Lloyd said. "They don't rest on what they've done. ... We are always going to be more excited about what lies ahead than protecting what we've previously accomplished."

