How Ivan Kharchenkov Has Stepped Up for Arizona

Early Career Highlights

While still a teenager, Kharchenkov collected significant accomplishments with Bayern in the Euro League. Over the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons, he was part of Bayern’s squads that won back-to-back German national championships.

In pro competition, during one season, he played around 12 games with roughly 11 minutes per game, contributing as a young, promising role player while learning alongside veterans.

At the 2024 FIBA U18 European Championship, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, showcasing scoring, playmaking, and rebounding in international competition.

The prior year, at the 2023 U18 European Championship, he averaged about 17.1 PPG and 4.9 RPG.

This combination of youth production against high-level competition is a strong foundation for any young prospect. Arizona was a primary school that found this talent and took an interest in a young player with potential to produce at a high level.

Transition to College: Joining Arizona Wildcats

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) makes a lay up while Denver Pioneers forward Gabe Oldham (32) fails to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In 2025, Kharchenkov made a major career move: leaving Bayern to commit to the Arizona Wildcats for the 2025–26 season. The move reportedly reflected his desire for more playing time, development, and exposure in the U.S. college game with aspirations to eventually reach the NBA.

Standing 6'7" (about 201–198 cm) and listed at 220 lbs (99–100 kg), he brings size, athleticism, and versatility as a wing/forward enough to draw attention at the college level from an elite-level team such as Arizona.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with the referee during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

2025–26 College Season (Early Snapshot & Stats)

So far in the 2025–26 season with Arizona, Kharchenkov has been getting meaningful minutes and a chance to translate his European development into college play. According to his season stats from ESPN.com.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) points after me makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Over 8 games, he averages 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He shoots 41.7% from the field and 87.5% from the free-throw line. These early games suggest a young player gradually adjusting to the team as his averages have begun to rise.

What to Watch — Strengths & Areas to Grow

Kharchenkov has demonstrated an ability to score at times explosively both in Europe’s leagues and now in college as a freshman. He brings size and versatility: at 6’7”, with European pro experience, he’s more physically mature than many freshmen. That gives him a chance to match up with different types of wings/forwards and contribute in rebounding, defense, and switchable lineups.

His scoring has not been a large contribution yet but as time goes on the roles are beginning to set in giving more chances for the young Arizona players to blossom.

What He Represents & Why He’s Intriguing

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the Wildcats, he offers long-term upside: a potential multi-year contributor, with room to grow into a major scoring and two-way wing/forward. For scouts and fans, he’s one to watch: if he refines his shooting and adapts to college play, he could emerge as a standout in the next 2–3 years. He is quickly finding himself an important role on the team as he remains humble and hard-working to meet his goals, all while doing what is best for the team in games.

Be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.