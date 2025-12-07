Where These Arizona Wildcats Stars Fit in the NBA

Arizona has several intriguing NBA draft prospects, but there are three players in particular who have taken interest in many mock drafts so far. Most notably, Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Motiejus Krivas, each offering a different blend of size, skill, and long-term upside that could be appealing to many NBA teams.

Koa Peat

Koa Peat, a 6'8" versatile forward projected as a lottery-level talent, has already been linked to teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who value multi-positional forwards capable of handling the ball, protecting the rim, and thriving in a fluid offensive system .

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

His ability to score, playmake, and defend multiple positions makes him an especially strong match for a young, evolving Thunder core that already leans heavily on length and versatility.

Similarly, Peat or Burries would fit well with the San Antonio Spurs, a franchise known for developing high-upside wings. San Antonio’s emphasis on positional flexibility, defensive intelligence, and long-term growth aligns neatly with their strengths and areas for improvement.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

For Brayden Burries, a strong, athletic wing who can impact both ends of the court, teams seeking perimeter help stand out as candidates to want a player like him to join the team. The Sacramento Kings, in particular, could benefit from additional wing and forward depth to support their loosely established offensive core. Burries’ ability to slash, defend, and grow into a floor-spacer makes him a natural fit alongside their playmaking and scoring threats.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) smiles after they secure the win against the Denver Pioneers at the end of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas, a 7'2" mobile center with real rim-protecting potential, projects cleanly onto NBA teams in need of frontcourt depth and size. Krivas could easily shape into a second-round pick if he continues to expand his game. The Utah Jazz emerge as a strong match, given their long-term need for a defensive anchor and rotational big man who can protect the rim and rebound at a high level.

The Kings also make sense for Krivas, as their roster reportedly lacks reliable depth behind their starting bigs, and a large, developing center could help balance their rotation and add much-needed interior presence.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While all three prospects have strong potential fits, each also carries questions that could influence team preference. Peat’s outside shooting remains the primary swing skill that will determine how quickly he can become a featured offensive player in the NBA.

Krivas faces the typical challenges of young centers adjusting to the speed and spacing of professional offenses, while Burries’ long-term role hinges on how quickly he develops as a shooter and decision-maker.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts toward the referee during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Still, the combination of size, athleticism, and upside makes Arizona’s top prospects appealing across the league. Teams like OKC, San Antonio, Utah, and Sacramento stand out as the most natural fits based on playing style, roster construction, and developmental priorities for their respective players.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.