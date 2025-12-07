How Arizona Women’s Basketball Plans to Get Back on Track

Game overview

The Wildcats will host the Lobos on Sunday in Tucson. This is another non-conference showdown between two teams coming in with solid early-season form and a lot to prove. Arizona enters with a 6–1 record, while New Mexico sits at 6–3.

Though this is a non-conference, both squads have shown they can score and defend with some consistency. That said, New Mexico’s ability to shoot threes and Arizona’s balanced offense make this a compelling matchup for the two teams.

Colorado State women's basketball player Cailyn Crocker (32) is defended by Lobos guard Nyah Wilson (3) during a game against New Mexico on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. | Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona what to watch

Arizona is averaging 75.4 points per game so far this season, and they shoot a team 48.6% from the floor and about 30.6% from three, roughly 4.3 made threes per game.

Their offense is balanced when things are going right. Mickayla Perdue leads the team with 17.6 ppg, while Daniah Trammell and Noelani Cornfield average around 12.6 and 12.1 ppg, respectively.

Cornfield also contributes as the team’s primary facilitator and on defense — she leads the team in assists and has shown steal-ability.

Arizona’s pace and shooting efficiency make them a dangerous opponent when they find flow. However, consistency especially defensively and on the boards will be key against a Lobo squad that thrives on pace and outside shooting.

New Mexico Keys

New Mexico's Lara Langermann drives the ball against Texas Tech in a non-conference women's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN, the Lobos are scoring 73.0 points per game this season, and they enter with a +10.8 scoring margin over opponents.

Their outside shooting is a major weapon: the team averages 8.8 made three-pointers per game, and they as a group shoot 32.4% from three. On the roster, Destinee Hooks leads with 16.1 ppg and 4.3 rebounds; Nayli Padilla chips in around 10.9 ppg and 4.3 rebounds.

Arizona Wildcats on X: @ArizonaWBB

The Lobos also rely on bench and depth. Their scoring isn’t overly reliant on a single star, which can make them unpredictable and difficult to guard for 40 minutes. New Mexico’s perimeter attack and balanced scoring give them a chance to challenge Arizona’s defense — especially if they catch fire from deep or control the tempo.

Key matchups and factors

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s interior and transition defense vs. New Mexico’s perimeter shooting. If Arizona can contest threes and limit second-chance points, they’ll likely control the tempo.

Ball movement & assist numbers. Arizona’s balanced scoring and assist-heavy distribution could exploit UNM’s defensive lapses.

New Mexico’s shooting rhythm and pace vs. Arizona’s composure and halftime adjustments will make this game a chess match. A fast New Mexico tempo with sharp shooting could pose problems for Arizona’s half-court discipline, but if Arizona slows things down and plays within execute sets, they have an edge.

Texas Tech's Jalynn Bristow (1) and New Mexico's Destinee Hooks (3) go after a rebound in a non-conference women's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bench production a depth, especially for UNM. If secondary players beyond Hooks and Padilla contribute, the Lobos could sustain pressure and keep Arizona honest.

For Arizona, a lack of depth production was a primary factor in their first loss of the season to Southern. To win this game, they have to get back to their true form and find ways to score across the team as well as maintain ball control and limit poor decision-making.

What to expect

Expect a lively pace and plenty of three-point attempts New Mexico will try to stretch the floor, while Arizona looks to counter with efficient ball movement and inside-out balance. Given Arizona’s offensive efficiency and scoring depth, they likely start as slight favorites. But if New Mexico gets hot from three and controls tempo, it could be a very close, swing-game.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams (2) drives the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Kyra Wood (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Look for an outcome decided by defense and rebounding more than shooting. The team that executes in those phases likely wins. With both teams coming off a loss, this game will be one of adjustments and who can right the ship first. A need for physicality has been an identity for the two teams, and both hope to get back to that form to keep their seasons on track as conference play nears.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.