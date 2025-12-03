Arizona’s Mickayla Perdue Off to Impressive Start

Arizona Wildcats senior guard Mickayla Perdue has had a very strong start to the season for the Wildcats, quickly emerging as a team leader. How did she get here, and how has she continued to exceed expectations every step of the way?

During her time at Cleveland State, Perdue emerged as one of the top guards in the conference. In the 2024–25 season, she was named the Horizon League Player of the Year after averaging 19.5 points per game, along with roughly 3.3 assists per game, while shooting strongly from the field. Her 663 total points that season set a Cleveland State single-season scoring record.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue, Sumayah Sugapong and Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

That season also featured individual highlights: she hit 83 three-pointers (leading the Horizon League), had 16 games of 20+ points, and logged multiple 30+ point games — including a career-high 33-point outing in the conference tournament semis.

Her scoring ability extended to big-game moments too: she dropped 24 points against nationally ranked programs (including No. 10 Ohio State and No. 4 Iowa), showing she could perform against top-tier competition which could have been an eye catching set of performances when Arizona was in the process of building a new team under a new head coach.

Arizona transfer Mickayla Perdue | (Photo credit | Mickyperdue/Instagram)

Purdue's Impact

In April 2025, Perdue transferred to Arizona, becoming one of the first major acquisitions by new coach Becky Burke, who has become an immediate success as Perdue has made a major impact so far.

Perdue has found herself to be the leading scorer on a 6-0 Wildcats team with a strong 17.7 points per game while shooting at a 49.3% clip to this point. The scoring production from her has been a great addition to this new look Wildcat team.

Mickayla Perdue dribbling past a CSU Bakersfield defender | Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

Her arrival gives the Wildcats a proven scoring threat and veteran leadership in the backcourt. Notably, in a game against UC Irvine Anteaters (Nov 9, 2025), she dropped 31 points, the highest single-game total for a Wildcat under the current roster structure.

Her role at Arizona will likely center on perimeter scoring, three-point shooting, and providing a steady veteran presence to help stabilize a team undergoing transition under a new head coach. Perdue has shown a keen ability to score whether through outside shooting or mid-range penetration.

Transferring multiple times yet improving and earning top honors speaks to her perseverance and adaptability qualities that benefit a program in rebuilding or transition.

As Perdue embarks on her Arizona tenure, expectations are high as she represents a cornerstone for the 2025–26 Wildcats’ backcourt. If she maintains her scoring rhythm, delivers on three-point shooting, and mentors younger teammates, she could help Arizona maintain success.

