Arizona Freshman Gets Updated Ranking

The College Basketball season has been a good one overall for the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats came into this season with a lot of expectations because of the team they were bringing into this season. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in College Basketball this season, and they are looking to make a lot of noise when March rolls around this season. Arizona's biggest goal this season is being the last team standing on Championship Monday.

We still have a long way to go, but Arizona knows this team has all the right pieces to win it all. This season, they have gotten great play from their top freshmen. In a class that is considered one of the best freshman classes we have seen in a long time. For the Wildcats, they have one freshman who was not getting talked about a lot coming into the season, but has now made a name for himself this season by his play and the confidence he has only as a freshmen.

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That top freshman is shooting guard Brayden Burries . Many have Burries as the best shooting guard in the country. Burries did not have the start he wanted to early on this season, but he has continued to work hard, and it has gotten him to scouts talking about him as a first-round pick in the NBA. Burries has elevated his game and has played well when his team needed him the most. Now Burries is looking to lead his team and help them win by any means necessary.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN gave his updated list of his top freshmen this season. Here is where he has Burries on that updated list.

Brayden Burries battling with an Embry-Riddle defender | Madison Farwell, Arizona Athletics

10. Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Previous rank: 8

Biggest performance so far: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals vs. BYU on Jan. 26

Although Arizona suffered its first loss of the season at Kansas last week, one thing was clear: Tommy Lloyd trusts Burries to have the ball in his hands down the stretch of a tight game. Burries' 25 points in the 82-78 loss couldn't help the Wildcats escape Lawrence with a win, but he did hit a flurry of tough shots to keep them alive. The 6-4 guard remains one of the most tenacious players in America. He has also become one of its best shooters (39% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play).

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

