Jordan Wilson Earns AVCA Honorable Mention All-American

Senior outside hitter Jordan Wilson capped off a remarkable 2025 season for the Arizona Wildcats by earning AVCA All-American Honorable Mention honors, announced Wednesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). This distinction marks a significant milestone, as Wilson becomes Arizona’s first All-American selection since 2018 and the program’s 13th overall to receive national recognition.

Jordan Wilson setting up a spike against Wyoming | Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Athletics

Wilson’s All-America honor is a testament to her consistency, versatility, and statistical impact throughout the 2025 campaign. She led the Wildcats with 499 kills, a total that ranks eighth in the school’s single-season record book, and averaged 4.62 kills per set, which is tenth in Arizona single-season history. Over the course of the season, she recorded 10 or more kills in 27 matches, proving her reliability as Arizona’s offensive engine.

A Season Full of Career Highs

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz (2) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson’s 2025 performance wasn’t just about volume, but it was successful in the sense that she also set several personal bests. As the season progressed, she was able to support the team by being greatly productive on the floor overall, and her well-rounded style of play earned her some great success for the team as well as high honors for herself.

499 total kills tops on the team rankings and eighth most in program history for a season.

4.62 kills per set, which is one of the most efficient hitting seasons in Arizona history.

550.5 total points and 5.10 points per set which both are career highs, reflecting her all-around offensive contributions.

0.24 aces per set and 2.49 digs per set. With this, Wilson also registered career-best figures in serving and defense, demonstrating her all-court effectiveness.

Her leadership and production helped propel the Wildcats back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, snapping a postseason drought for the program. Alongside her All-American honorable mention, Wilson earned First Team All-Big 12 and AVCA All-Region First Team accolades, further underscoring her status as one of the nation’s elite outside hitters.

Impact for the Program

Arizona State Sun Devils women's volleyball opposite hitter Marta Levinska (4) blocks the ball against Arizona Wildcats setter Ana Heath (7) at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson’s AVCA All-American Honor isn’t just a personal achievement but it’s also a boost for Arizona volleyball as a whole. The Wildcats ended a seven-year stretch without national AVCA recognition, signaling that the program is returning to prominence on the national stage.

In a season of uncertainty and changes Wilson remained consistently a vital piece of the team and a valuable player from both a statistical standpoint and a leadership point. This was a

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's win by commenting on our Facebook page. Make sure to also follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.