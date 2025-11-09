Koa Peat Taking College Basketball World By Storm
This year looks to be one of the best overall freshman classes in recent memory in college basketball with tons of freshman players making huge immediate impacts for their respective teams. One of them being Arizona's Koa Peat, who took the world by storm in the Wildcats season opening win over Florida earlier this week.
Through two games, Peat is averaging a team-high 24 points per game on 68 percent shooting from the field. He has also added five rebounds and four assists per game, while also contributing on the defensive side of the floor with one block and three steals through two games.
His performance against the Gators was arguably one of the best debuts by a freshman of all time with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals, especially when factoring in who he was facing as Florida returned almost its entire front court from last year's national championship-winning team.
Facing arguably the best front court in the country against Florida, Peat was extremely poised and calm as the offense was often ran through him at times, which you don't see often from freshman making their collegiate debuts.
While Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries will often be the ones running the offense for Arizona, Peat has displayed the ability to have the offense run through him at times in certain matchups.
While Peat has not attempted a shot from deep yet, he has shown the ability to finish through contact at the rim, pull up from the free throw line and also act as a lob threat at the rim. The ability and playstyle he has shown through two games makes him a complete mismatch for a lot of power forwards across the country.
The non-conference schedule is only going to get more difficult for Arizona. After facing Northern Arizona on Tuesday at McKale Center, the Wildcats head on the road for back-to-back games against UCLA at the Intuit Dome and UConn in a true road game.
The Wildcats also still have non-conference games against Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State before heading into a tough conference schedule in the Big 12.
