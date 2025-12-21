Arizona Wildcats Extend Perfect Season With These Keys

A Game of Two Halves

The contest began competitively, with San Diego State keeping pace through much of the first half. At the break, the Aztecs trailed by just one point, 28-27, after capitalizing on some early offensive opportunities and forcing Arizona into a tougher-than-usual offensive showing.

However, after halftime, the Wildcats flipped the script. They opened the second half on a 21-5 run that turned a close battle into a decisive advantage. Arizona held SDSU to only 18 second-half points, a testament to their suffocating defense.

Shooting & Efficiency

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives to the basket against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensively, Arizona struggled to find a consistent rhythm from the perimeter. The Wildcats made only 6 of 25 three-point attempts and finished the game shooting 37.9 percent overall. In contrast, San Diego State had one of its worst shooting nights in recent memory, connecting on just 26.3 percent of field goals and a dismal 1-for-14 (7 percent) from downtown.

Despite their offensive woes, Arizona’s defensive intensity and rebounding dominance made the difference. The Wildcats outrebounded the Aztecs by a staggering 52-28 margin and converted 20 offensive boards into 14 second-chance points.

Several Arizona players made key contributions:

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tobe Awaka was a force on the glass, grabbing 15 rebounds and adding 9 points, leading the Wildcats’ rebounding effort.

Motiejus Krivas also made his presence felt with 13 rebounds, helping control the paint throughout the night.

Koa Peat scored 11 points, injecting energy during the pivotal second-half scoring run.

Jaden Bradley chipped in with 11 points and 7 rebounds, further showcasing Arizona’s depth.

For San Diego State, offensive production was sparse, with no player recording double figures. Reese Dixon-Waters led the Aztecs with just eight points in the effort.

Defensive Identity

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (right) on the bench with teammates against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona’s success boiled down to its defensive identity. Holding a quality opponent like San Diego State to 26 percent field-goal shooting is a significant achievement and illustrates why the Wildcats remain a top national contender. The Wildcats’ ability to clamp down in key moments, especially in the second half, underscored head coach Tommy Lloyd’s defensive philosophy and discipline.

What This Means

The win not only preserved Arizona’s perfect record but added another convincing showing to their résumé as one of the nation’s most complete teams, even on nights when the offense isn’t clicking. As they continue their non-conference slate, the Wildcats look poised to stay at the top of the polls and sustain their momentum into the heart of the season.

