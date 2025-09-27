Latest Update On Arizona, Iowa State Availability Report
Arizona is fresh off its bye week after wins over Hawaii, Weber and Kansas State to begin the season. It is heading into a crucial game on the road against undefeated Iowa State. It's the toughest test to this point in the season for the Wildcats and their first game away from Tucson.
The Wildcats' defense has stood strong through the first three games of the season and will be tested against Rocco Becht and the Iowa State offense. The Cyclones' defense has also remained strong, as it usually is, and will be a huge test for Noah Fifita and the new look UA offense under OC Seth Doege.
However, the Cyclones defense is not expected to be fully healthy.
One of the requirements for this season, heading into each conference game in the Big 12 this year, is providing an availability report. There had been rumors about it on social media this past week, and it is now official as Iowa State ruled out star defensive back Jeremiah Cooper. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined for, but he won't be on the field against Arizona on Saturday.
One of the top defensive backs in the conference, Cooper was named to the First Team All-Big 12 list two years ago and was an honorable mention last year. He had recorded one interception through four games this season.
The Cyclones also have DL Tamatoa McDonough listed as questionable, the team's leader in sacks on the season.
Iowa State has five players listed as probable who are all expected to play in LB Carson Willich, RB Aiden Flora, LB John Klosterman, LB Nick Reinicke and TE Gabe Burkle.
On the Arizona side of the availability report, the Wildcats are looking as healthy as they have looked all season after being banged up heading into the year.
RB Kedrick Reescano, who had missed the past two games, is off the injury report after he had been listed as questionable earlier in the week. He will return to his early down role alongside Ismail Mahdi in the Wildcats' backfield with Quincy Craig in the mix as well.
The Wildcats will need a strong running game to keep the opposing crowd out of the game and the Iowa State offense on the sideline.
The wide receiver room also looks to be as healthy as it has looked all season. Leading returner from last year in Chris Hunter and transfer Kris Hutson are both off the injury report after being banged up to start the season through the bye week.
What are your predictions for Saturday's game between Arizona and Iowa State? What are the keys to victory for the Wildcats?