Three Defensive Players Wildcats Must Watch From Iowa State
Arizona, starting the season 3-0 and coming off its bye week, heads on the road for the first time this season to take on No. 14 Iowa State for its toughest test to this point in the season, and it could end up being one of the toughest tests of the entire year.
The Cyclones are 4-0 to begin the season and are also coming off their bye week. They opened the season with a 24-21 win over Kansas State in Ireland before taking down South Dakota, Iowa, and Arkansas State.
Historically, Iowa State has always had a steady and consistent defense that has ranked towards the top of the Big 12 and sometimes even in the country.
One notable player added to the availability report for the Cyclones on the defensive side of the ball is DB Jeremiah Cooper, who has totaled one interception with nine tackles and three pass deflections so far on the season. He would be the top player to monitor if he is healthy, but his status is in doubt for not just Saturday but potentially the rest of the year, according to rumors on social media. That will be a situation to continue to monitor.
Here are three other players to monitor on defense for Iowa State on Saturday against Arizona.
DL Tamatoa McDonough
One of the players to monitor on the Cyclones' defensive line, Tamatoa McDonough, leads Iowa State on the season with two sacks for a loss of 11 total yards. He recorded both of them in the win over Iowa. He has also totaled eight total tackles.
The senior transferred to Iowa State this year after spending the previous four years at Yale.
DB Jamison Patton
The leader in total tackles on the season for Iowa State on the season, Jamison Patton, has combined to record 10 solo tackles while assisting on 11 of them. He is also one of four players with an interception for the Cyclones and has one pass deflection.
The junior has already totaled more tackles than each of his past two seasons at Iowa State.
LB Kooper Ebel
One of the top linebackers for the Cyclones, Kooper Ebel, has totaled 18 combined tackles with one sack on the season. He totaled 69 tackles with one sack last season as a sophomore for the Cyclones.
