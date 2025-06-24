EXCLUSIVE: Elite 2029 Recruit Talks Early Arizona Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have been playing their role in recruiting very well as of late with many of their top recruits reciprocating the early love they have received. This includes the 2029 class, where the Arizona Wildcats have already started recruiting, despite these players not even playing a high school football game at this time.
One of the recruits that they have started to target is 2029 athlete and standout star Makai Buchanan. Buchanan is one of the better class of 2029 prospects who currently holds multiple offers. This includes the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Arizona Wildcats.
The talented prospect caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and early recruiting success thus far.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona. I love it," the Arizona Wildcats target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many coaches that the talented recruit is looking forward to speaking with down the road. This includes Alonzo Carter who he hopes to build a relationship with.
"I am building a great relationship with Coach Alonzo Carter because he is the one who offered me, and you always have to stay locked in with the coach who offered you and build that relationship."
The talented recruit has already visited the Arizona Wildcats and will potentially visit again in the future.
"Yes, I plan on taking another visit up there soon."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the talented recruit. This includes the Arizona Wildcats and multiple others.
"Some schools that are standing out to me on my recruiting list are Ohio State, Oregon, Arizona, USC, UCLA, Texas A&M, UNC, Oklahoma, and some more."
The talented recruit thinks of many things when Arizona comes to mind. This includes the hot weather that can often be viewed as an advantage.
"When I think of Arizona I think of the heat and football. That is because that is the only thing really out there football and the hot weather."
Similar to many of the top prospects on the Arizona Wildcats board, the 2029 standout loves the Wildcats staff. He details more with Arizona Wildcats On SI when discussing the position that they have in his recruitment, despite it being early.
"Arizona stands high in my recruiting list because I love the coaches."
