Arizona's White is Similar to a Former MLB Stud
The MLB Draft has been a busy event for Arizona after seeing outfielders Brendan Summerhill and Aaron Walton selected in the first two rounds. Now, the Wildcats have seen another position player come off the board in infielder Mason White, who has been selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round with the No. 118 overall pick.
This is the second time the Red Sox have selected an Arizona player with this exact pick. During the 2016 draft, first baseman Bobby Dalbec was taken with the same fourth round, 118 pick like White.
Similarly to his teammate Walton, White was taken higher than his prospect rating. Coming into the draft, he was slotted as the No. 143 prospect and has now been selected 25 spots higher than projected.
This past season, the Wildcats were able to get hot and made a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
During the run, Arizona’s offense was able to keep the team in games helping them advance to the next round. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 runs throughout 11 postseason games and scored 10-plus runs four times and twice in the Eugene Regional.
Leading the offensive charge for Arizona was White, who posted a team-high 20 home runs while driving in 73 runs and batting .327 on the season. During the NCAA postseason, White hit four home runs, drove in seven RBI and racked up eight hits.
Throughout his Arizona career, White has been a menace at the plate hitting 49 home runs putting him second all-time in program history behind Shelley Duncan, who hit 55 with the Wildcats.
To go along with his 49 home runs, White drove in 173 RBI in 704 plate appearances where he racked up 222 hits while batting .315 for his career. He did all this while starting in 177 games during his time with the program.
Although White played shortstop at Arizona, many experts believe he will move over to second base in the minors and see his future as a second baseman at the Major League level.
The style of play, the approach at the plate and body type is similar to former MLB second baseman and 3-time all-star Dan Uggla.
Uggla had a similar frame to White and they both are hard hitting power infielders with the ability to hit it out of any ballpark they play in.
Both struggled at making contact at times but came up big at the plate in RBI situations when their teams needed it the most.
Now, White has worked on his approach and has gotten better at making contact to become a better player. But, if he was to have a career like Uggla, it would be a great long career that would make an impact at the big league level.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the comparison of White to Uggla and let us know if you agree. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.