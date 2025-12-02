November Did Wonders Across All Programs for Arizona Wildcats
Nov of 2024 had a much different feel to it for Arizona athletics, with a combined record between the three teams in Nov of 10-10. While this was a .500 record, November of 2025 was a much different amount of success.
Here’s a breakdown of how the Arizona Wildcats managed to get through Nov 2025, going unbeaten in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and football. What will one of the best months in the school's athletic history mean, and what will some of its notable moments be?
In Nov 2025, Arizona Athletics achieved something unprecedented despite different teams all being in different positions entering their current seasons. Football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball finished the month undefeated for the first time. The Wildcats capped an entire month without a loss across those three flagship sports in impressive fashion.
Altogether, the three teams combined for 18 victories in Nov, which tallies the most by any school in a single month over the last five years. Here is how each team contributed to the feat.
Football:
The Arizona Wildcats football team, under second-year head coach Brent Brennan, went 5–0 in November for the first time in program history, as the Wildcats have ever posted five wins in a single November. This Wildcats team continued to grow and turn around from last season's four total wins.
This impressive conclusion for the regular season consisted of two major road victories against ranked Big 12 foes, Cincinnati and the always important Territorial Cup victory over Arizona State to close the season.
This strong close to the season ended their regular season with a 9-3 record as well as a ranking of 22 in the AP Poll. They now await a bowl game matchup to cap off the 2025 season.
As the football team ended the season strongly in Nov, the men's basketball team looked to start their season the same way, and they were able to.
Men's Basketball:
The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team went 7–0 in Nov and had some greatly impressive victories along the way. Some games provided some major tests for the Wildcats, as they already have three ranked wins in the first month of the season.
The well-rounded nature of the team has caused the team to play at a high level and remain one of the best teams in the country.
Those three ranked wins game from defeating Florida, UConn and UCLA. UConn and Florida were both ranked 3 in the country when Arizona played them and UCLA was ranked 15.
The marquee wins paired with the five others have helped the Wildcats to an AP ranking of 2 in the country.
Women's Basketball:
The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team, guided by first-year coach Becky Burke, also finished November undefeated at 6–0 to begin her tenure.
The future looks promising for the women's team as they are led players such by senior guard Mickayla Perdue and Noelani Cornfield, who have impacted the team on the stat sheet, being some of their points and assist leaders early on in the season.
While the team continues to grow, a 6-0 start to the season is as good a start as a team could ask for.
For fans and the athletic programs, November 2025 is more than just a streak; it’s a statement that Arizona’s athletic department is reloading and competing at a high level across multiple fronts.
