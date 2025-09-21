Inside The Wildcats

Krivas Emerges as a Player to Watch in Upcoming Season

A popular college hoops analyst has named Arizona's Motiejus Krivas as one of his players to watch out for

Nathaniel Martinez

Feb 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Oscar Cluff (45) drives to the net against Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images
/ Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images
7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas is expected to play an even bigger role than last year's when he was sidelined with a foot injury after just eight games played.

Now that he is near 100% a practicing with the team, Krivas has looked as good as ever and will be a part of what might be one of the more dominant front courts in NCAA basketball.

The highly talented junior out of Lithuania is on a lot of people's watchlists for this upcoming year. He was named in popular insider Jon Rothstein's list as one of his top 20 (in no order) players to watch for.

Rothstein is a popular college hoops insider, an analyst for CBS Sports, and a writer for the website CollegeHoopsToday.net. He has amassed a following of 415.8K on his X account.

" A foot injury sidelined the 7-2 Krivas after just eight games last season. Expect his return to be one of the biggest stories in the Big 12 in 2025-26. A massive physical specimen, Krivas can impact the game around the rim on both sides of the floor. A word to the wise: Don’t forget about this guy, " Rothstein wrote in his article.

Motiejus Krivas
Nov 22, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) looks up at the ball while Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reaches for the ball during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Before being shut down, Krivas averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks on 15.9 minutes played.

Krivas showed flashes of high potential in his freshman year. Krivas averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.5 blocks on 12.1 minutes played.

Arizona has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, signing players like Koa Peat and Brayden Burries to the program in its second year competing in the Big 12. With so many young players coming in, Krivas has taken a leadership role as one of the veterans.

Dec 7, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds forward Jamari Sibley (14) and center Malik Lamin (32) battle for the rebound with Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • "It's definitely a bigger role, because you see that those guys were in my shoes before," Krivas said. "I don't know what it is like; everything is new. So just in the practices, trying to give the right advice."

Krivas mentioned that he was impressed with the way the freshmen practiced and competed over the summer so far.

  •  "I would say just how competitive everyone is in the practice," Krivas said. "Everyone comes to practice and gives like, all of their energy, compete in ball. So I think that would be the most surprising. "
Motiejus Krivas
Nov 4, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) dribbles the ball during the first half against Canisius Golden Griffins at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Krivas has taken the time in the offseason to focus on packing more muscle and leaning out so his body can handle the strain better.

  • "I wouldn't say I put a lot of weight, but I'm just trying to get more lean, just to see how the body works with this adjustment, the numbers are similar," Krivas said. "I spend way more time too in the rehab room, just like doing all the stretches and in the weight room, like it adds so I feel way more flexible, too."
Nov 15, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (14) dunks the ball during the first half of their game against Wisconsin Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Arizona will open its season against the 2024 NCAA champion Florida Gators in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena.

Tell us your thoughts on Krivas and what you expect of him for the 2025 season by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us.

