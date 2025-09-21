Krivas Emerges as a Player to Watch in Upcoming Season
7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas is expected to play an even bigger role than last year's when he was sidelined with a foot injury after just eight games played.
Now that he is near 100% a practicing with the team, Krivas has looked as good as ever and will be a part of what might be one of the more dominant front courts in NCAA basketball.
The highly talented junior out of Lithuania is on a lot of people's watchlists for this upcoming year. He was named in popular insider Jon Rothstein's list as one of his top 20 (in no order) players to watch for.
Rothstein is a popular college hoops insider, an analyst for CBS Sports, and a writer for the website CollegeHoopsToday.net. He has amassed a following of 415.8K on his X account.
" A foot injury sidelined the 7-2 Krivas after just eight games last season. Expect his return to be one of the biggest stories in the Big 12 in 2025-26. A massive physical specimen, Krivas can impact the game around the rim on both sides of the floor. A word to the wise: Don’t forget about this guy, " Rothstein wrote in his article.
Before being shut down, Krivas averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks on 15.9 minutes played.
Krivas showed flashes of high potential in his freshman year. Krivas averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.5 blocks on 12.1 minutes played.
Arizona has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, signing players like Koa Peat and Brayden Burries to the program in its second year competing in the Big 12. With so many young players coming in, Krivas has taken a leadership role as one of the veterans.
- "It's definitely a bigger role, because you see that those guys were in my shoes before," Krivas said. "I don't know what it is like; everything is new. So just in the practices, trying to give the right advice."
Krivas mentioned that he was impressed with the way the freshmen practiced and competed over the summer so far.
- "I would say just how competitive everyone is in the practice," Krivas said. "Everyone comes to practice and gives like, all of their energy, compete in ball. So I think that would be the most surprising. "
Krivas has taken the time in the offseason to focus on packing more muscle and leaning out so his body can handle the strain better.
- "I wouldn't say I put a lot of weight, but I'm just trying to get more lean, just to see how the body works with this adjustment, the numbers are similar," Krivas said. "I spend way more time too in the rehab room, just like doing all the stretches and in the weight room, like it adds so I feel way more flexible, too."
Arizona will open its season against the 2024 NCAA champion Florida Gators in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena.
