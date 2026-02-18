3 Most Important Wildcats as Season Enters Homestretch

The Arizona Wildcats men;s basketball team is in the midst of its first tough stretch of the season, having lost its last two games after an unbeaten start.



The Wildcats have fallen from the No. 1 spot in the nation and first place in the Big 12 Conference, but that;s exactly why they need to keep fighting. The road doesn't get any easiuer from here, and with the physicality of the teams they'll face and the experience of the coaches of those teams, every player becomes even more vital because they can provide the depth needed to outlast some of these teams.



But the importance will expand beyond the team's depth players if Arizona wants to take back the top sport in the conference, and these three players will be vital contributors in determining how close the Wildcats get to the conference title.



F Tobe Awaka



Awaka's inclusion on this list should surprise no one. He's a senior leader who has been praised for embodying the core principles and playing style of Tommy Lloyd's version of Arizona basketball but was relegated to the bench this year because of the talent and depth the Wildcats have.



Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after scoring against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, he leads the team in rebounding and is the top-scorer off the bench. That's all well and good, but with the injury to Koa Peat and the schedule ahead, Arizona will need him to step up.He already plays over 21 minutes per game, but can he withstand a bigger workload when it comes to facing the frontcourts of Houston, Kansas, and Iowa State down the stretch? Arizona may choose to give some of those minutes to a younger as well, but we're going to assume Awaka gets the first crack.



C Motiejus Krivas



Krivas is in a similar boat, although he is a regular in the starting lineup. He's played well over the last four games, especially against the physiclaity of Texas Tech and Kansas, comibing for 24 points and 16 rebounds against those top-tier Big 12 foes. He also had a similar run at the start of conference play, but his game needs to be more consistent as the regular season winds down.



Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) fouls Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The first step will be playing better in the rematch with BYU on Wednesday. Krivas was an effective rebounderr against the Cougars, but only scored two points and attempeted four shots. He doesn't need to be an all-world scorer every night, but he's shown that ability at times, and it would be a great advantage for Arizona if he showed it every night.



Plus, at 7-foot-2, very few opponents will be able to matchup with the skill he has with his size.



G Jaden Bradley



Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No one is overlooking senior guard Jaden Bradley these days. He's on the top 10 list for the Bob Cousy Award, he's a semifinalist for the Wooden Award, and he's Arizona's third-leading scorer. All that is impressive, but they're not the only reason he's important.



Bradley is the leader of this team and the most experienced guard in the backcourt, starting alongisde freshman Brayden Burries. His guidance has been a critical part of Burries' rapid development, and the freshman should continue to grow as the season continues. Bradley is also the straw that stirs the drink, setting up Arizona's offense and setting the pace on a nightly basis.



Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He's also had to play a ton of minutes this year and gone cold from the field during the current losing streak. Arizona wil need him to play his best if it wants to become a champion.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!